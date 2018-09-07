Mac Miller: 5 Things You Probably Didn’t Know About The Fallen Rapper

Mac Miller may have been famous for his smooth raps, and lengthy relationship with superstar Ariana Grande, but there’s a few things you probably didn’t know about the late musician.

1. He tried to be a singer/songwriter before becoming a rapper.

Yep, thats’s right. Mac started out strumming a guitar, and almost became a singer rather than a rapper.

2. He hustled hard to make it in the industry.

Getting a foothold in the rap music scene wasn’t easy for Mac. He worked hard to get where he did! In his early days, Mac even hustled by selling stolen TVs and or purses for studio time. There was nothing stopping him from making it big!

3. He’s had his fair share of stints in the slammer.

Mac was by no means a thug, but there were several occasions where the rapper slipped up, and wound up spending the night in jail. In February of 2011, while on tour in New York, Mac and his friends got bagged with weed and ended up in handcuffs. Then, in 2018, he was notoriously arrested after crashing his car, and then fleeing the scene.

4. In early 2013, Mac Miller launched his own record label imprint, named after a friend.

‘REMember Music’ was created in memory of a late friends of Mac’s, whose initials were REM. Mac’s vision for the label was label was for him and his team to create a platform for creative Pittsburgh musicicians to reach the rest of the nation.

5. Despite his struggles, Mac had an overwhelmingly positive outlook on life.

“When you feel sad, it’s okay. It’s not the end of the world. Everyone has those days when you doubt yourself, and when you feel like everything you do sucks, but then there’s those days when you feel like Superman. It’s just the balance of the world. I just write to feel better,” the rapper once said.