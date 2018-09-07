So heartbreaking! Mac Miller’s final Instagram message featured him playing his song ‘So It Goes’ where he raps about how he’s ‘still getting high.’ We’ve got the video.





The sudden death of rapper Mac Miller due to an apparent drug overdose at the age of 26 has fans and fellow rap stars reeling. He was found dead in his San Fernando Valley home on Sept. 7, yet he was alive and posting to social media on the eve of his passing. Late on Sept. 6, Mac posted a video to his Instagram stories showing a turntable playing his latest album Swimming, with the song “So It Goes” were he raps about getting high.

“Nine lives, never die, f**k a heaven, I’m still gettin’ high//Never mind, did I mention I’m Fine,” he raps in the lyrics. Later in the song he talks about how he’s “been out” but that things are hopefully looking up for him. “Well, everybody gather around//I’m still standing, sit down Woah-oh// And I know been out (and I know I been out)//But now I’m back in town (but now I’m back in town) so I show you the ropes// So it goes, so it goes, so it goes.”

Mac seemed to have been in a downward spiral since his two-year relationship with Ariana Grande ended in May. It didn’t help matters than within three weeks of their breakup she got engaged to Saturday Night Live Star Pete Davidson, 24. Just one week after Ari, 25, confirmed their split to fans, Mac ended up crashing his Mercedes G-Wagon into an electrical pole on May 17 and fled the scene. He was later arrested at his home after blowing twice the legal limit for alcohol and was charged with DUI.

The Pittsburgh rapper didn’t seem too down in his final IG posts. He’s been doing press for Swimming and showed a photos of him taken for a New York magazine profile he’d recently done. “I had a conversation with Craig Jenkins for New York Mag about Swimming amongst other things. Link in bio,” he wrote on the eve of his death.

“I really wouldn’t want just happiness,” he told Jenkins about how he deals with hurt feelings and negativity. “And I don’t want just sadness either. I don’t want to be depressed. I want to be able to have good days and bad days … I can’t imagine not waking up sometimes and being like, ‘I don’t feel like doing sh*t.’ And then having days where you wake up and you feel on top of the world.”