Mac Miller’s Family Devastated Over His Death: His ‘Cheerleader’ Dad Prayed He’d Get Sober

No one is mourning Mac Miller’s death from an apparent overdose more than his own family. His father in particular was his biggest fan and desperately hoped his son would get sober.

The music world took a huge hit on Sept. 7 when 26-year-old rapper Mac Miller was found dead in his Studio City, CA home from an apparent drug overdose. His issues were known, and ex-girlfriend Ariana Grande, 25, addressed them when explaining why she had to get out of their “toxic” two-year relationship in May. His family has released a heartbreaking statement following the death of the Pittsburgh born rapper. “Malcolm McCormick, known and adored by fans as Mac Miller, has tragically passed away at the age of 26. He was a bright light in this world for his family, friends and fans. Thank you for your prayers. Please respect our privacy. There are no further details as to the cause of his death at this time,” the Miller family wrote.

“Mac’s family is heartbroken. His dad really was hoping and praying that Mac would get sober soon,” a source close to Mac’s family tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Mac’s drinking and drug use was an issue that was no secret to anyone in the family. Mac’s father loved him dearly and was really proud of Mac and everything he accomplished. His dad was Mac’s biggest cheerleader and watched his son’s career closely. He really cared for his son a lot but also worried for his health and safety. He really wanted Mac to stop using, drinking and take better care of himself. Everyone in his family is completely shocked, devastated and heartbroken right now. No one can believe Mac is really gone.”

Mac was busted for a DUI on May 17, a week after splitting from Ariana. He wrapped his Mercedes G-Wagon around an electrical pole in the San Fernando Valley and fled the scene, though police later caught up with him at his home. Some cruel fans tried to blame the incident on Ari for breaking up with him, and that’s when she revealed that she had to get out of the relationship to save herself as she couldn’t deal with his using anymore.

On May 23, she responded to a fan who called her out for being to source of Mac’s woes with a heartbreaking clap back, tweeting “How absurd that you minimize female self-respect and self-worth by saying someone should stay in a toxic relationship because he wrote an album about them, which btw isn’t the case (just Cinderella is ab me).” She continued, “I am not a babysitter or a mother and no woman should feel that they need to be. I have cared for him and tried to support his sobriety & prayed for his balance for years (and always will of course), but shaming/blaming women for a man’s inability to keep his sh*t together is a very major problem.”

She added, “I didn’t share how hard or scary it was while it was happening but it was. I will continue to pray from the bottom of my heart that he figures it all out and that any other woman in this position does as well.” Sadly people are now blaming Ariana for Mac’s death and she’s had to disable the comments on her Instagram account because of cruel haters.