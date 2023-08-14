Zooey Deschanel & Jonathan Scott Engaged After 4 Years Together: ‘Forever Starts Now’

Zooey Deschanel, 43, and Jonathan Scott, 45, are engaged! The New Girl alum and her Property Brothers beau revealed that Jonathan popped the question on Sunday, August 13 during a family trip to Scotland, with the help of Zooey’s two children — daughter Elsie, 8, and son Charlie, 6 — according to People. The lovebirds shared the news on Instagram the following day, with a photo of Zooey showing off her engagement ring while posing for a selfie with Jonathan. “Forever starts now,” their joint caption read.

The couple first met during a taping of Carpool Karaoke in August 2019, and seemingly hit it off right away. Zooey and her estranged husband Jacob Pechenik later announced their split after four years of marriage, in September 2019. One week after filing for divorce, HollywoodLife showed fans the very first EXCLUSIVE photos of Zooey and Jonathan strolling hand in hand, and they’ve been smitten ever since.

Since going public as a couple, Jonathan and Zooey have had plenty of adorkable moments. For his 40th birthday in April 2020, Zooey took to Instagram and posted a sweet black and white image of herself giving Jonathan a smooch on his cheek. But her caption was even cuter! “This amazing person makes me truly happy every single day and fills my life with love and joy,” she began. “Happy birthday @mrsilverscott! You are one of a kind wonderful. So happy I get to make your birthday cake,” she concluded her message, adding cake, heart, and heart-eyes emojis!

In turn, he took to Instagram to share a thank you message, alongside screenshots of the pair playing a Game of Thrones-inspired murder mystery game online with several friends. “All is well in the kingdom this eve as we played a Game Of Thrones inspired Murder Mystery with friends and family. SO fun. Thank you [Zooey Deschanel] for setting it all up. You’re the best,” Jonathan’s caption read.

Having been together for four years, Jonathan and Zooey have waded through their fair share of engagement rumors. In fact, fans thought that they were headed to the alter in January 2020! Fortunately, these were only rumors.

Zooey’s divorce from her former husband was finalized on June 1, 2020, and she now shares custody of her two children Elsie and Charlie with her ex-husband. Jonathan was previously married to Kelsy Ully from 2007 to 2013, and following his split he dated Jacinta Kuznetsov from 2015 until 2018. Congratulations to the happy couple!