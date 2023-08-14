Heather Graham, 53, Sizzles In Tiny String Bikinis On Vacation In Greece: Photos

Heather Graham showed off her flawless physique while kicking back in Greece, showing off in two sexy bikinis!

Image Credit: MM/ABACA/Shutterstock

Heather Graham is as gorgeous as ever! The blonde beauty, 53, took to Instagram on Monday, Aug. 14, to share a couple of sultry snaps in skin-baring bikinis as she enjoyed a getaway in Greece. In the first pic, the Boogie Nights actress put her hands on her hips as she showed off a bright red string bikini. She wore her honey blonde hair, which appeared to be slightly wet, down around her shoulders, and she accessorized with a pair of large black sunglasses and simple flip-flops. In another snap, she donned an adorable red cutout romper and a large sunhat while out for some vacay shopping. In another photo, she raised her hands above her heads while under a beach canopy while slaying an off-white string bikini. The waves lapped up nearby on the pebbly beach. Heather also modeled a lovely white off the shoulder sundress and a crochet crop top with short shorts — all impeccable vacation looks.

“Hot tomato girl summer 🍅🇬🇷❤️🍝,” she captioned the photo collection. Among the Hangover actress’s followers who gave the post a “like” was supermodel Linda Evangelista. And many of her followers rushed to the comments section to rave over her lovely vacation photos. “You look amazing, as always,” wrote a fan, while another remarked, “still gorgeous.” A third quipped, “You’re teaching time/age a lesson!!!!”

In an April interview, Heather addressed her simple beauty secrets. “I try to get a lot of sleep,” she told NewBeauty for a cover interview. “Beyond that, I think just being happy on the inside and whatever. I do all the self-help stuff: I meditate, I do yoga, I work through all the stuff in therapy. I do all the different kinds of sorting through my inner world to make myself feel happy on the inside. And it’s important to me to surround myself with loving people.”

Confidence also plays a role in Heather’s innate beauty. “I don’t know a single woman who has never had any insecurities about how she looks,” she told the outlet. “I think it’s just, sadly, programmed into women. So it’s our job to deprogram that programming and just decide every day that you look great.” Mission accomplished!

