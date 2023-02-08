Heather Graham Stuns In Mini Dress For Rare Public Date Night With John de Neufville

Heather Graham showed off her long, toned legs in a zebra print mini dress while on a rare public date with her boyfriend, John de Neufville.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
February 8, 2023 1:14PM EST
Santa Monica, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actress Heather Graham rocks a leopard print inspired dress as she and snowboarder boyfriend John de Neufville lovingly hold hands as they exit Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi after having a romantic dinner date in Santa Monica. Pictured: Heather Graham, John de Neufville BACKGRID USA 7 FEBRUARY 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: TPG / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: TPG / BACKGRID

Heather Graham always makes a statement with her outfit no matter what the occasion is and that’s exactly what she did on a rare public date with her boyfriend, John de Neufville, in LA on Feb. 7. The happy couple went to Giorgio Baldi, where the 53-year-old wore a skintight black and white zebra print mini dress.

heather graham
Heather Graham & John de Neufville on a date in LA on Feb. 7. (TPG / BACKGRID)

For the date night, Heather rocked a Bardot high-neck mini dress. The long-sleeve dress was super form-fitted and had a ruched skirt with a super short hem that put her incredibly long and toned legs on display. She accessorized her look with a pair of black pointed-toe pumps and gorgeous glam. She had her blonde hair down and parted to the side in a loose blowout while a glossy pink lip and a subtle smokey eye tied her look together.

As for John, he looked handsome in a pair of bright blue, fitted jeans with a crisp white button-down shirt tucked in. On top of his shirt, he wore a navy blue blazer, left unbuttoned, with a pocket square. He topped his look off with gray and black camouflage print Adidas sneakers and a black belt.

When Heather isn’t out on the town, her off-duty style is just as fabulous and one look she loves is a sexy bikini. One of our favorite recent bikini looks from the actress was from her vacation in Italy when she posted a slideshow of photos rocking a sexy cream bikini. The two-piece featured a low-cut underwire top with a pair of matching, high-rise, side-tie bottoms.

In the photo, Heather’s toned figure was on full display as she stood on a boat in the ocean of the Amalfi Coast showing off her natural face sans makeup while her hair was down and wet in beach waves.

Aside from her bikini, Heather posted even more gorgeous outfits from her trip including a silky blue spaghetti strap midi dress that had a ruched bodice and a pleated skirt which she accessorized with a pair of silver ankle-strap sandals.

