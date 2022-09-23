Heather Graham, 52, Looks Incredible In Cream Bikini For Boat Ride On Amalfi Coast

Heather Graham looked stunning when she rocked a tiny cream bikini while on a boat on the Amalfi Coast.

By:
September 23, 2022 8:57AM EDT
Image Credit: LENS / BACKGRID

Heather Graham has been enjoying her vacation in Italy and she proved that when she posted a slideshow of photos rocking a sexy cream bikini. The 52-year-old looked gorgeous rocking a plunging underwire top with matching, high-waisted string bottoms.

Heather posted the photos with the caption, “Postcard from Positano #italy #amalficoast #positano.” In the photo, her toned figure was on full display as she stood up on a boat in the ocean of the Amalfi Coast. She turned to the side showing off her natural face sans makeup while her hair was down and wet in beach waves.

Aside from her bikini, Heather posted other gorgeous outfits she wore on her trip including a silky blue spaghetti strap midi dress. The dress featured a ruched bodice and a pleated skirt which she accessorized with a pair of silver ankle-strap sandals. In another photo, Heather wore a white eyelet romper with ruffled sleeves.

While on vacation in Italy, Heather posted another swimsuit photo, and this time she wore a tiny black triangle bikini. She stood on a staircase leading into the ocean when she wore a triangle top that revealed ample cleavage. She styled the top with matching skinny-side strap bottoms and oversized black cat-eye sunglasses.

Heather is always rocking some sort of sexy bikini on social media and aside from these suits, she posted a slideshow of her on the beach rocking two string bikinis – one black and one white. In the first photo, she rocked a white Monday Swimwear string bikini that featured a super low-cut triangle top and matching side-tie bottoms.

In the second photo, Heather rocked a similar string bikini, but this time in black. She added a pair of oversized round black sunglasses, a red lip, and salty hair.

