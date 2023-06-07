Heather Graham, 53, Slays In White String Bikini As She Strolls On The Beach: Photos

Heather Graham looked fabulous when she showed off her incredible figure in a white bikini on the beach in Jamaica.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
June 7, 2023 9:40AM EDT
heather graham
View gallery
Model and Actress Elizabeth 2005 in Miami Beach, Florida. Pictured: Elizabeth Hurley Ref: SPL769411 220405 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Heather Graham, 52 slips into a bikini with a mystery man on the beach in Los Angeles. Wearing a black bikini, Heather took on a few strong waves as she frolicked on the sunny beach. Heather appeared to be enjoying her time with her mystery man as she couldn't hold back a gleeful smile. Pictured: Heather Graham BACKGRID USA 4 SEPTEMBER 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: LENS / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
American singer Mary J. Blige hits the beach in a red bikini at Faena Hotel in Miami Beach, Florida. Mary, 51, is enjoying time in the sunshine state a month after her Super Bowl performance. Pictured: Mary J. Blige Ref: SPL5295813 120322 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Pichichipixx / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Image Credit: Backgrid

Heather Graham is always rocking some sort of sexy swimsuit and that’s exactly what the actress did on her latest vacation in Jamaica. The 53-year-old posted a slideshow of photos of herself wearing a white string bikini that put her incredibly toned body on full display.

heather graham
Heather Graham looked stunning in a white bikini. (Backgrid)

Heather posted the photos with the caption, “Grateful I got to spend time on this beautiful beach with @feministabulous! Thanks for the cool photos @iamjohnparra and thanks @sandalsresorts.” In the photos, Heather wore a white string bikini featuring a plunging triangle top that revealed ample cleavage. She styled the top with the matching high-rise bottoms that tied on the sides, showing off her long, toned legs. As for her glam, she had her blonde hair down and straight while a pink lip tied her look together.

Heather loves to rock a sexy little bikini and aside from this one, another one of our favorites was from her vacation in Italy when she wore a plunging underwire top with matching, high-waisted string bottoms. When Heather isn’t rocking tiny bikinis, she still manages to look fabulous in her outfits and one of our favorites was her zebra-patterned mini dress while on a rare public date with her boyfriend, John de Neufville.

For the outing, Heather rocked a Bardot high-neck mini dress that was super form-fitted and had a ruched skirt with a super short hem that put her incredibly long and toned legs on display. She accessorized her look with a pair of black pointed-toe pumps and gorgeous glam. She had her blonde hair down and parted to the side in a loose blowout while a glossy pink lip and a subtle smokey eye tied her look together.

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad