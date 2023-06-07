Heather Graham, 53, Slays In White String Bikini As She Strolls On The Beach: Photos

Heather Graham is always rocking some sort of sexy swimsuit and that’s exactly what the actress did on her latest vacation in Jamaica. The 53-year-old posted a slideshow of photos of herself wearing a white string bikini that put her incredibly toned body on full display.

Heather posted the photos with the caption, “Grateful I got to spend time on this beautiful beach with @feministabulous! Thanks for the cool photos @iamjohnparra and thanks @sandalsresorts.” In the photos, Heather wore a white string bikini featuring a plunging triangle top that revealed ample cleavage. She styled the top with the matching high-rise bottoms that tied on the sides, showing off her long, toned legs. As for her glam, she had her blonde hair down and straight while a pink lip tied her look together.

Heather loves to rock a sexy little bikini and aside from this one, another one of our favorites was from her vacation in Italy when she wore a plunging underwire top with matching, high-waisted string bottoms. When Heather isn’t rocking tiny bikinis, she still manages to look fabulous in her outfits and one of our favorites was her zebra-patterned mini dress while on a rare public date with her boyfriend, John de Neufville.

For the outing, Heather rocked a Bardot high-neck mini dress that was super form-fitted and had a ruched skirt with a super short hem that put her incredibly long and toned legs on display. She accessorized her look with a pair of black pointed-toe pumps and gorgeous glam. She had her blonde hair down and parted to the side in a loose blowout while a glossy pink lip and a subtle smokey eye tied her look together.