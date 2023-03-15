Heather Graham, 53, Stuns In Sparkly Strapless Dress At ‘Extrapolations’ Premiere With Boyfriend

Heather Graham lit up the red carpet for the premiere of her Apple TV+ drama, Extrapolations, on Tuesday, March 14. The actress, 53, dazzled in a strapless gown that was fully embellished by silver sequins with an ombre effect. Heather wore her blonde hair in soft waves and accessorized with a matching sequined clutch, a chunky silver ring, and earrings. She finished off her look with a pair of strappy silver pumps.

Heather was supported by her record-breaking snowboarder boyfriend, John de Neufville, at the event. The 53-year-old athlete looked dapper in a blue suit he paired with a white and blue-striped button-down shirt and a black tie. He looked proud to be by his woman’s side as he grinned with his hand around her waist.

Heather and John were spotted just a few weeks ago enjoying a bite to eat at Santa Monica’s Giorgio Baldi Italian restaurant. The restaurant is a celebrity favorite, and has been visited by Kanye West, Rihanna, and more. In photos seen here, Heather showed off her toned legs in a tiger print mini dress she paired with black heels. She was photographed smiling and holding John’s hand as they left the hotspot. John looked nice in blue jeans, a white button-down shirt, and a blue blazer for their romantic evening out.

The Austin Powers actress has been spotted with John, who works at the North Branch Capital investment firm in New York City, several times over the last few months. They were photographed on a bike ride through the big Apple last fall, and before that, they were seen back in LA at Giorgio Baldi. In Oct. 2022, they were guests at Heidi Klum‘s annual Halloween bash, where they dressed up as Cleopatra and a Spartan warrior. Although the pair each has booming careers, they seem to make their bi-coastal love work.

As for Heather, she has a series of projects coming up, including a holiday film called Best. Christmas. Ever, a thriller, and a dramedy, per IMDb. Her latest film, Extrapolations, shares “unanticipated stories of how the upcoming changes to our planet will affect love, faith, work and family on a personal and human scale,” according to IMDb. It has a star-studded cast that includes Edward Norton, Matthew Rhys, Meryl Streep, Tobey Maguire, and more.