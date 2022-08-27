Kanye West Wears Ripped Purple Hoodie To Lowkey Dinner In Santa Monica: Photos

Kim Kardashian is “single and ready to mingle” and her ex Kanye West appears to share the same status now. After reportedly breaking off his fling with Chaney Jones, the “Famous” rapper was spotted leaving celebrity hotspot Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica solo on Friday, August 26. Rocking a purple hoodie and hat that were both ripped up, Kanye kept a serious expression on his face as he made his way through the tony seaside town of Los Angeles.

After fanning the flames of romance rumors with his muse Chaney for four months, Kanye was said to have called it quits in June. However, Chaney denied she split with the father of four. On Kanye’s birthday on June 8, she posted a TikTok video, saying “Happy birthday baby I love youuuuu,” along with a short montage of loving photos of the couple. Chaney also spoke out about a report on the split. “Please stop posting and spreading fake news about my relationship,” she wrote, per Page Six. “Have some respect, it’s his birthday.” However, the pair have not been seen together in public since June. All this came after Kanye was hanging out with actress Julia Fox for a hot second at the beginning of 2022.

Meanwhile, Kanye’s former wife Kim is back on the market after calling off her nine-month romance with Pete Davidson. A source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that Kim is “single and ready to mingle” but she’s not looking to rush into any new relationship. “Love takes time and right now Kim doesn’t have the time to invest in anything serious. So, while she focuses on her billion-dollar empire, including the launching of her new ear pods brand, she is going to have fun. If this includes going on dates, so be it. But she is way too involved with her family and focused on herself right now to give away too much of this to anyone else.”

Of course, if Cupid did find a way into Kim’s heart, she has some stipulations. “It would have to be the right guy, and this time she would prefer to date someone closer to her age,” the insider added. “Kim learned a lot from her time with Pete and she can walk away knowing she gave it her all. But she realizes things just weren’t meant to be, and she’s OK with that.”