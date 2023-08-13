Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian Wears Fitted Red Dress With Slits Out With Daughter Penelope, 11

Kourtney Kardashian looked gorgeous in a fitted red dress as she stepped out and held hands with her daughter Penelope.

Image Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Kourtney Kardashian had her baby bump on display as she she enjoyed an afternoon in Malibu. The pregnant reality star, 44, was out with her daughter Penelope, 11, on Saturday, August 12, both rocking stylish looks. Kourt went with a slightly sheer fitted red dress with long sleeves, that had two slits up both legs. She channeled punk princess vibes with a pair of chunky black leather boots adorned with silver buckles, also accessorizing with a black Hermes Birkin and sunglasses in photos published by the Daily Mail.

The Lemme founder sweetly held Penelope’s hand as they walked away from their vehicle for the low key afternoon. Penelope, who Kourtney shares with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, was also looking adorable in a loose pair of blue denim overalls, a white t-shirt and chunky black lugs sole loafers. The brunette held onto an iPhone adorned with a phone suction for easy sticking to walls or other items, popular with the TikTok generation. While Kourtney kept her short dark bob sleek and straight, Penelope — who inspired the name behind her mom’s website Poosh — kept her hair in two braids.

The Kardashians on Hulu star has been enjoying her fourth pregnancy — and her first with husband Travis Barker, 47 — in recent weeks. Kourtney has been sharing plenty of bump photos to her Instagram feed, sharing her unique twist on pregnancy fashion with looks like a cropped blue bomber and miniskirt, a pink dress with a cutout and plenty of bikinis.

The mom-of-three announced she was expecting back in June with a sign reading, “Travis, I’m Pregnant” at Blink 182’s Los Angeles show. The moment was a callback to the band’s 1999 video for “All The Small Things” in which a fan can be seen holding the same sign (who was not pregnant, of course). “Overwhelmed with gratitude and joy for God’s blessing and plan,” she wrote in a follow-up post that showed Travis sweetly pretending to drum on her belly. The couple have since confirmed they are expecting a boy after their gender reveal party in June.

