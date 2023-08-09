Madonna Slays Plunging Corset & Diamond Necklace In Sexy New Photos 6 Weeks After Health Scare

Madonna is the queen of sexy photos, and in a Wednesday, Aug 9 Instagram post, the “Like A Virgin” singer, 64, shared a slew of them with fans and teased her upcoming tour! In the first pic, Madge pouted while looking over her bare shoulder in the low-cut black corset top, long black gloves, and heavy diamond necklace. Her makeup glam was perfection with bright pink lipstick and neutral eyeshadow tones. In the background, library shelves full of books loomed over her. In the second photo, she shared a bedazzled tank top reading “Material Girl,” and in the third, she sat in the bathroom rocking a black corset and a crucifix while staring upwards in contemplation. A fourth snap showed her shrouded in a black lace veil and fishnets while sitting on a bed.

A fifth photo gave fans a close-up look at the modern-style diamond necklace, along with her fingers, which were laden with statement rings. In the final photo, fans were treated to a view of Madonna’s lustrous blonde hair from the rear as she looked up at the shelves of books. “All dressed up and Nowhere to go…………….👠 …….. But Soon , Very Soon, I’ll be traveling to you,” she captioned the carousel, tagging her #celebrationtour.

The photos come six and a half weeks after the “Vogue” singer collapsed and was rushed to the hospital with a serious bacterial infection, effectively putting the planned tour on hold. She was later discharged to convalesce at home with family, and appeared to be feeling much better a month later as she posed backstage with Beyonce at her Renaissance Tour stop in New Jersey.

In any case, she credited the love of her six kids as she moved forward during her recovery. “Love from family and friends is the best Medicine,” she captioned a July 30 Instagram post in part, featuring photos of her family. “One month out of the hospital and I can reflect. As a Mother you can really get caught up In the needs Of your children and the seemingly endless giving……….. But when the chips were down my children really showed up for me. I saw a side to them I had never seen before. It made all the difference.”