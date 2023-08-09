Kaitlynn Carter Engaged To BF Kristopher Brock After 3 Years Of Dating: Watch

The Hills: New Beginnings star Kaitlynn Carter, 34, is set to be Kristopher Brock‘s bride! In a new Instagram video shared Wednesday, Aug 9, she revealed that her longtime boyfriend got down on one knee and proposed to her after supposed car trouble left them stranded on a rural road. The clip showed Kristopher, wearing an all-white ensemble, pull Kaitlynn away from a black vehicle with the hood up, and get down on one knee to pop the question before embracing her in a romantic hug.

He then returned to the car and hugged her again before running out to the field to grab his camera, which captured the milestone moment. Kaitlynn wore a white oversized shirt with shorts, and appeared to be thrilled by the seemingly impromptu proposal. George Strait‘s “Amarillo By Morning” played in the background. “He got me good!” she captioned the announcement, along with a diamond ring emoji.

The post sent many of Kaitlynn’s nearly 1 million followers on the platform into a frenzy, and they rushed to the comments thread to congratulate the couple. “Ok we are crying here, so happy for you. You deserve it I can’t wait to see you on your wedding dress,” remarked a fan, while another gushed, “Cutest proposal ever!!!! Seriously the cutest story to share with your beautiful babies and future grandkids. Congrats!” A third commented, “I’m so happy for you, Kaitlin! You and Kris deserve all the happiness 🤍 Congratulations.”

The big proposal comes after three years of dating and two children together. Kaitlynn and Kristopher welcomed their second child, daughter Willow, just five months ago in February. Big brother Rowan Carter joined the family in September of 2021.

Kaitlynn was famously married to Brody Jenner for just over a year from 2018-2019 before dating Miley Cyrus in a brief and widely publicized romantic relationship. The reality star once revealed that when she began dating Kristopher, she knew she wanted a family with him rather quickly. “When I began dating again, I knew that it was really important to me to find somebody who had the same goals and wanted the same things in life that I did,” she said during a June 2021 episode of the Hillscast podcast. “So, we got to the conversation about having kids and where we stood with all of that very quickly.”