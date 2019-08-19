‘The Hills’: Brody Jenner & Kaitlynn Carter Battle Over Having Kids Before Split & Miley Cyrus Kiss

It looks like Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter’s relationship struggles started way before Miley Cyrus’s lips came into the picture.

Brody Jenner, 35, and Kaitlynn Carter, 30, visited a fertility specialist during the Aug. 19 episode of The Hills: New Beginnings, when the former couple battled over whether or not to have kids so soon after getting married. Clearly, Brody and Kaitlynn have since broken up, but when this episode was filmed, they were deep in discussions about expanding their family. Kaitlynn wanted to have kids ASAP, but Brody shared with the specialist that he’d rather wait. So Kaitlynn wanted to know if that was even possible, given the fact that she’s already 30. “I think Brody and I are on different pages,” she said during a confessional, when discussing a timeline for having kids. Brody wanted to wait, so Kaitlynn further said, “How many years are we going to say this? There’s never going to be a perfect time to have kids, so why not now?”

Kaitlynn also told the specialist, “I feel sort of compelled [to have a baby]”, but the specialist said there shouldn’t be a rush. Especially since Kaitlynn is only 30. And what was interesting was that Brody said Kaitlynn didn’t always want kids. He explained, “Kaitlynn actually in the beginning said that she didn’t want to have kids right away, [and I did.” He revealed that as time went on, their feelings on kids completely switched. Brody said, “I’m content with the dogs — eventually, it would be nice to bring a kid into the picture… eventually.”

Clearly, Brody was not in a rush to have kids before he and Kaitlynn split. “Don’t get too comfortable, Brody. You’ve got maybe another year. The clock is ticking,” Kaitlynn joked, but it was pretty obvious that she was half serious. And maybe it’s a good thing that they never had kids together. Because, as we now know, Brody and Kaitlynn recently broke up, and soon thereafter, Kaitlynn was pictured kissing a newly single Miley Cyrus while vacationing with the singer in Italy.

