‘The Bachelor’ Star Nick Viall Expecting 1st Child With Natalie Joy: ‘Our Biggest Dream Come True’

Seven months after getting engaged, Nick Viall, 42, and Natalie Joy, 24, announced that they are having a baby. The couple took to Instagram on Aug. 8 to share the news, along with a sweet photo to confirm the pregnancy. In the pic, Nick is posed behind Natalie, with one arm cupping her baby bump. Her growing stomach is already on full display in the gorgeous white dress, and she has her hands framing the bump, as well. Her engagement ring from Nick is front and center in the stunning black and white photo, taken by Sarah Partain, as well.

(Photographer: Sarah Partain)

“Our biggest dream came true,” Natalie captioned the image. The comments section of the post was immediately flooded from supportive messages from fellow Bachelor Nation stars, including Victoria Fuller, Jade Roper and Serena Pitt. Nick’s Dancing With the Stars partner, Peta Murgatroyd, also jumped in, adding, “OMGGGGGGG!! This is incredible news! So happy for you guys.”

Nick and Natalie got engaged in January 2023 after nearly three years together. They first met in 2019 when Natalie slid into Nick’s DMs, but their 18-year age gap was initially a concern for the former reality star. “At first, it was something I think I was having a lot of anxiety about,” he admitted on Call Her Daddy in 2022. “You, like, ‘Are we going to be compatible?’ And I think early on that was part of the things I would worry about. But the more I got to know her, the more I was just going to her for advice or just checking in with her, I just felt like we met each other on the same wavelength and I always felt like she was my equal.”

The road to finding his forever person was very bumpy and a lot of it played out in the public eye. Nick was first introduced to Bachelor Nation on season 10 of The Bachelorette with Andi Dorfman in 2014. He was the runner up that season. Then, in 2015, he returned to the show for Kaitlyn Bristowe’s season. Before Kaitlyn began filming, she and Nick had been talking, and she invited him to join the cast of her season during week four when he was in the audience of one of her dates. Once again, Nick finished the season as the runner-up.

He then appeared on season 3 of Bachelor in Paradise in 2016. After briefly dating Amanda Stanton and Leah Block on the show, Nick struck up a romance with Jen Saviano. Although he looked at engagement rings for Jen, he did not end up proposing, and they split at the end of the season. That fall, Nick became the lead for season 21 of The Bachelor, which aired at the beginning of 2017. He got engaged to Vanessa Grimaldi on the show, but they split in Aug. 2017.