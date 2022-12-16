Nick Viall Reveals Why His Romance With GF Natalie Joy Is Different From His Past Relationships (Exclusive)

It’s been nearly two years since Nick Viall went Instagram official with his girlfriend, Natalie Joy. So HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with the former Bachelor star to find out what makes this romance different from his past relationships. Nick opened up about his love life while promoting his latest partnership with Pacific Foods, and their mission to heal a heartache with the Broken Hearts Soup-port Kit.

“I think most importantly, we feel very safe with one another. We both see each other as equals. I think when we face any conflict, we both feel lucky enough to know that the other person is not trying to win or lose, but we always have this kind of goal of how do we get reconnected?” the reality star alum said.

“I think we see our relationship as this kind of living organism that we’re trying to protect and that’s always the focus,” Nick continued. “We have our individual lives, and we support each other individually. And the thing we love about our relationship is we like to think of each other as our biggest cheerleaders. We’re always trying to protect our relationship and knowing that we have that common goal and it’s never competitive or combative is something that we really value.”

The Nick V Talks Trash TV podcast host also dished on whether he and Natalie ever feel any pressure to share their lives on social media. “I don’t think we really feel any pressure at all,” he revealed. “I think we value our privacy to a certain extent, but I think we’re really happy and it’s nice to share moments when we feel, or when we see fit, and it just kind of feels organic for us. So there’s really no pressure but when you’re in love and happy, it’s easy to want to share that and so, we do that from time to time.”

Meanwhile, Nick is busy this holiday season promoting his latest partnership with Pacific Foods and their Broken Hearts Soup-port Kit campaign. This season, the broken-hearted can enter to win their very own Soup-port Soups featuring the most comforting flavors, reimagined to mend any broken heart, including It’s Not Me, It’s You Chicken Noodle Soup, Broken Heart(y) Vegetable Soup, and Seeing Red Tomato Bisque.

“When Pacific Foods approached me about this campaign, it just made a lot of sense,” he explained. “I love the idea about trying to support people going through heartbreak. A lot of people are going through it this time of year and with the holidays approaching, I always try to be there for my audience. That’s kind of what soups are all about when we think of soup, it’s a very comforting food. It’s food for the soul, so to speak. I always love it.”