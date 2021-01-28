Natalie Joy: 5 Things To Know About ‘The Bachelor’ Star Nick Viall’s New GF After They Go IG Official

‘The Bachelor’ alum Nick Viall has a new leading lady in his life! Here’s 5 things to know about his surgical technologist girlfriend, Natalie Joy.

Nick Viall is off the market! The 39-year-old former star of The Bachelor is Instagram official with his new girlfriend Natalie Joy. While little is known about the brunette beauty, she took to her IG Story on January 27 to share a series of playful clips of her and Nick wearing virtual reality goggles. In the video, she approaches the former reality TV star and attempts to give him a kiss. The former Bachelor, who was evidently immersed in the VR game, laughed and said “you’re freaking me out.” Here’s 5 things to know about the new leading lady in Nick’s life.

1. Natalie is a surgical technologist. According to her Instagram bio, she is a “surgical technologist”, which is also often referred to as a scrub, or a surgical technician. She regularly shares snaps of herself wearing medical scrubs, and even took to Instagram in January 2021 to post a pic of herself wearing a pink surgical cap and blue scrubs, along with a protective face mask of course. “i know you can’t see it but i’m 100% smiling under this mask!! seriously love my job,” she captioned the pic. Surgical techs assist doctors before, during, and after operational procedures, and are considered key members of the surgical team.

2. She has been dating Nick since 2020. The pair were recently spotted out for a stroll in Los Angeles on January 26, however they have reportedly been dating since last year, PEOPLE reports. “She’s great for him,” a source told the outlet.

4. They were first linked in 2019. It remains unclear how the pair met, however Nick began liking her Instagram photos in 2019. Fans also began to speculate about a possible romance at the time, as they both started posting from what appeared to be the same locations. In May 2020, Nick opened up on an episode of Big Demi Energy with Demi Burnett about quarantine dating. “I’m chatting it up. [Doing] FaceTimes, Zooms. I will say single people out there are as eager as ever,” Nick joked. “Everyone’s horny.”

5. Natalie has also done some modeling. A quick scroll through her Instagram page, which boasts 28,000 followers, reveals she certainly has brains and beauty. Natalie has posed for multiple fashion photoshoots, and regularly poses for stunning swimwear snaps.