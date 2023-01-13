Bachelor Nation’s Nick Viall Is Engaged to Natalie Joy: See Her Her Engagement Ring

Wedding bells are on the way! Nick Viall revealed that he proposed to his girlfriend of almost two years Natalie Joy with a series of cute engagement photos, which you can see here (via Instagram), on Thursday, January 12. The photos showed the pair in romantic poses as well as Natalie’s stunning new engagement ring. “For the rest of my life, it’s you,” he captioned the post.

For the photos, The Bachelor alum, 42, wore a classic suit, while his future wife stunned in a silver dress with a gold design on it. He kissed her hand in the first photo, and they also had plenty of shots where they embraced, and photos with Natalie’s hands around Nick’s neck, showing off her beautiful diamond ring from Brilliant Earth. The pair also included a hilarious shot of Natalie showing off the ring while sticking out her tongue in addition to another photo where they appeared to be laughing together.

Natalie also shared the shots on her Instagram Story, with a simple caption that just said, “Forever baby” along with the link to the post. The pair also received many congratulations from famous friends, like Taylor Lautner, who commented, “Let’s go buddy” on the post.

Before popping the question, Nick opened up about his relationship with the surgical technologist in an exclusive interview with HollywoodLife in December. “I think we see our relationship as this kind of living organism that we’re trying to protect and that’s always the focus,” he said. “The thing we love about our relationship is we like to think of each other as our biggest cheerleaders. We’re always trying to protect our relationship and knowing that we have that common goal and it’s never competitive or combative is something that we really value.”

Before going out with Natalie, Nick was engaged to Vanessa Grimaldi, who he chose as the winner of season 21 of The Bachelor, in 2017, but they split up that same year. Vanessa has since gotten married to Josh Wolfe in August 2021.