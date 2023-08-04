Taika Waititi Reveals Rita Ora Proposed To Him & More Details About Their Intimate, Secret Wedding In L.A.

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi bucked the trend when it came to their big proposal — she proposed to him! The revelation came in new joint interview for an Aug 4 feature on their romantic 2022 wedding in Vogue. “She proposed to me, and I said yes instantly,” the acclaimed director said. According to the couple, Rita made the big move while they were in upscale getaway town Palm Springs. Just a few weeks later, they held an intimate ceremony in Los Angeles, on August 4, 2022. “It wasn’t in London or in France like everyone reported,” the Jojo Rabbit filmmaker said. “It was in L.A. with a small group of friends.” Rita added that it was “At our home!”

The couple then finally opened up about the big day they became husband and wife. “There were about eight people there—just close friends and family, and parents on Zoom,” Taika told the magazine. Close friend Jemaine Clement flew in from New Zealand at the last minute to celebrate the marriage. “It was really us and my sister, Elena,” Rita said. “Elena to the rescue!” Taika’s daughters Te Hinekahu and Matewa Kiritapu were there as well.

The low-key ceremony that ushered in their new life together, the singer explained, was “peaceful.” “I felt really peaceful actually,” Rita said. “It was almost like another day. We just all dressed up and got married.” Of great interest to fans of the fashion icon was exactly what she dressed up in. She was happy to finally share details.

“I wore my mum’s pearls that she got married in,” she said of her “something borrowed.” “My sister, Elena, put [the bracelet] on my wrist. It was beautiful. My sister walked me down the aisle, and it was just really simple and blissful and calm and private and fun.”

The bride shared that she wore a dreamy Tom Ford dress. “To get married in his dress was a dream come true,” she said, adding that Tom is “one of my favorite designers of all time and favorite humans in general.” The gown, which you can see in Vogue‘s feature, was a gorgeous one-shoulder, nearly sheer white lacy frock — worthy of music royalty. She placed a thin veil over her head and carried one long-stemmed rose. Taika was a traditional groom in a pin-striped suit.