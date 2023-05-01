Rita Ora Rocks Gorgeous Sheer Dress With Husband Taika Waititi At Met Gala: Photos

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi were couple goals at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1! The two hit up the red carpet for a high-profile date night, and their outfits did not disappoint. While dressing for the Karl Lagerfeld theme, Rita wore a black dress with sheer paneling throughout the midsection. The gown was one shouldered, with the other sleeve falling off one arm. There was also a thick, choker neckline to add some fabric to the top half of the look, and the long, sheer train cascaded down the carpet.

Meanwhile, Rita’s hubby, Taika, wore a dress coat of his own for the star-studded event. His grey ensemble wrapped to one side and had black trim to match his gorgeous date. He paired the look with white slacks. Rita’s look was complete with her hair in crimped curls. She as absolutely glowing as she posed for pictures alongside her husband, with her skin looking flawless in a light makeup look.

Rita has attended the Met Gala plenty of times in the past. Although she skipped the event in 2022, she and Taika were there together in 2021. The appearance came just weeks after they made their red carpet debut as a couple, so it was definitely a major event for them to attend toward the beginning of their relationship. Rita first attended the event in 2013, and has pretty much been a staple in the years’ since, with appearances in 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019, as well (the event was cancelled in 2020 amidst COVID-19).

Rita and Taika secretly got married in August 2022. Their wedding took place in London. Rita did not confirm news of the marriage until January, when she spoke about her relationship status during an interview. “I’m officially off the market people,” Rita confirmed. “I chose to keep it more private and keep it to myself more.” However, she dished that the “private” wedding was “exactly” what she wanted for her big day. “It’s nice to keep things to myself sometimes,” she added. “It was nice and sweet. Sorry it’s not that interesting. One day we’ll throw a big party.”

The happy couple was first linked in the spring of 2021 when photos surface of them displaying PDA with Tessa Thompson in Australia. Taika broke his silence on the apparent threesome in a July interview, wondering, “Is it that big a deal? No, not really. I was doing nothing wrong. It’s fine.” In a separate interview, Rita said, “I just chose not to acknowledge that because it’s ridiculous. I think when some things are so absurd and it’s hard to fathom any sense of it, you just have to ignore it.”