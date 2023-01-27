Rita Ora Confirms She Married Taika Waititi In A ‘Private’ Ceremony: ‘It Was Perfect’

Rita Ora, 32, and Taika Waititi, 47, did indeed get married last year! Rita confirmed that she wed the New Zealand filmmaker in a Jan. 27 interview on Heart Radio Breakfast, while promoting her new music video that shows her in a wedding dress and features a voice note from Taika. “Yes [I am married]. I am officially off the market people,” the British singer said, per Page Six. “I chose to keep it more private and keep it to myself more but with my new video I am playing on what could have been,” Rita added.

News broke in August 2022 that Rita and Taika had secretly tied the knot after a year and a half of dating. Rita described the “private” nuptials as “perfect” and “exactly what I wanted.” The “You Only Love Me” singer also said, “It is nice to keep some things just to myself sometimes. It was nice and sweet. Sorry it’s not that interesting. One day we’ll throw a big party.”

Rita also revealed if she plans to take her new husband’s last name. “I have definitely thought about taking his surname but I have worked very hard for this Ora name,” the superstar explained. “I don’t know. I haven’t really decided yet.” This is Rita’s first marriage. Taika was previously married to New Zealand film producer Chelsea Winstanley from 2011 to 2018. The exes share two daughters, Te Hinekahu, 10, and Matewa Kiritapu, 6.

On August 8, The Sun reported that Rita and Taika said “I do” in a “really intimate ceremony” that was “super special for everyone there,” according to the outlet’s source. The insider also explained that Rita “is determined to keep the relationship as private as possible and didn’t want to make a big song and dance about the wedding.”

Rita and Taika first made their rumored romance official in Aug. 2021, about three months after first sparking dating rumors. They finally confirmed that their relationship was the real deal when they attended The Suicide Squad premiere together. Since then, the pair have enjoyed many special moments together, including Taika’s 46th birthday party over the summer. That event is where Rita made the romance Instagram official.

As fans may recall, Rita and Taika’s romance really blew up in May 2021, when they were both photographed packing on the PDA with Thor: Love & Thunder star Tessa Thompson in Australia. Taika eventually addressed the buzzed-about photos for the first time in July. “I think, in the world of the Internet, everything goes away pretty quick,” he explained. “And also, is it that big a deal? No, not really. I was doing nothing wrong. It’s fine.” Rita addressed the “throuple” rumors in an interview with GQ published January 23. “I just chose to not acknowledge that because it’s ridiculous,” she said. “I think when some things are so absurd, and it’s hard to fathom any sense of it, you just have to ignore it.”