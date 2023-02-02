Rita Ora Debuts Emerald Wedding Ring For 1st Time After Secretly Marrying Taika Waititi

Congratulations are in order for Rita Ora, 32, and Taika Waititi, 47, who secretly got married. Rita was the special guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon when she showed off her emerald engagement ring for the first time.

Rita was quick to show off her new square engagement ring that featured a huge green emerald diamond in the center while a halo of gold and diamonds surrounded it. The gold band was super thin and also covered in diamonds while the second ring on top was just a thin gold diamond band.

Rita showed the ring to Jimmy and the camera when she admitted, “I actually have never shown anyone my ring – it’s my first time showing my ring, so because I love you and I feel like you’re a part of our relationship weirdly because we watch you every night, here it is.” Jimmy immediately said, “Ooh la la that’s gorgeous!” before Rita revealed that she “may have” helped her new husband pick out the shiner.

Rita revealed, “You know when you know what you want and I felt like I really knew I wanted to be with this person I just wanted it to feel really right. So I may have taken him to the shop and I may have pointed out exactly what ring I wanted.”

Rita looked gorgeous on the show when she wore a bright, silver sequin ensemble featuring a long-sleeve turtleneck crop top and a matching high-waisted, super short mini skirt. As for her glam, she had her long brown hair down in tight curls while the front was slicked back and parted in the middle. She accentuated her new ring with a long, glossy brown manicure.

Rita performed her new single, “You only Love Me,” on the show, and she discussed how her new married life has inspired her to write music. “I feel like the journey it took me to get to this point and the past two years, my life has changed so drastically,” Rita said. “Making a decision to spend the rest of your life with someone is a big decision and so it got me writing again. I just really got inspired by love. That’s what I wrote all my feelings about and it’s nice to capture the moment, so I feel like this is more than just music, it’s a moment in life for me.”

Rita and Taika started to spark dating rumors around April 2021 and they eventually made their first red carpet appearance as a couple in August of that year. As for the couple’s wedding – Rita revealed that it was very low-key, “It was just nice and perfect. Completely how I wanted it — just to myself sometimes.” She then went on to say, “It was really sweet. Sorry, it’s not that interesting! One day I will throw a big party. I will figure out the time to have a big, big party.”