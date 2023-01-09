Rita Ora Rocks Nothing But Black Bikini Bottoms Under Sheer Purple Lace Dress: Photos

Rita Ora was attending a pre-Golden Globes party when she walked by cameras and flaunted the sexy and eye-catching epic look.

January 9, 2023 7:42PM EST
New York, NY - Cara Delevingne shows off her thin figure in a little black dress as she leaves The Wing in New York after a screening for her film 'Carnival Row'.Pictured: Cara DelevingneBACKGRID USA 3 SEPTEMBER 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - Rita Ora and Taika Waititi arrive to celebrate Elvis’s Birthday at a pre-golden globes party. Pictured: Rita Ora, Taika Waititi BACKGRID USA 9 JANUARY 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
*EXCLUSIVE* Beverly Hills, CA - Stylish reality star Kylie Jenner shows off an all black ensemble while enjoying a night out at Yazawa Japanese BBQ in Beverly Hills. Pictured: Kylie Jenner BACKGRID USA 20 DECEMBER 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID

Rita Ora, 32, was a sight for sore eyes during her latest outing on in West Hollywood, CA on Sunday. The singer was attending a pre-Golden Globe Awards party when she stepped out in a long purple sheer dress that let her black bikini bottoms peek through. She paired it with black strappy heels and had her long hair up in a high messy bun with some loose strands hanging down near the sides of her face.

Rita rocking her sheer look. (The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID)

Her stylish look didn’t stop there. She also accessorized with dangling silver earrings and showed off makeup, including light-colored eyeshadow, that went perfectly with her outfit. The beauty posed for several photos near the entrance of the event, including an over-the-shoulder pose, and looked confident and happy.

Rita strikes an over-the-shoulder pose. (The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID)

Before she wowed in her sheer dress, Rita made headlines when she wore a cream-colored bikini during a vacation at St. Barts. The stylish choice was made by Stella McCartney and the beauty posed in it for some Instagram photos. She also wore a a risqué t-shirt from brand Pristine featuring the photo of a topless woman, in one of the photos.

“Out with the old and in with the new….Coz you only love me!!” she captioned the photos, referencing her upcoming song “You Only Love Me,” which is the lead single from her third album. “#RO3 #IMBACK #Youonlyloveme,” she then added.

Rita’s latest outing and social media post comes after she secretly got married to Taika Waititi back in Aug. The lovebirds had been dating since 2021 but had been pretty private about their relationship, so the marriage surprised some of her fans. “It was a really intimate ceremony and super special for everyone there,” a source reportedly told The Sun about the wedding at the time.  “Their nearest and dearest can see how madly in love they are. Despite living in the spotlight, Rita is determined to keep the relationship as private as possible and didn’t want to make a big song and dance about the wedding.”

