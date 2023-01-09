Rita Ora Rocks Nothing But Black Bikini Bottoms Under Sheer Purple Lace Dress: Photos

Rita Ora, 32, was a sight for sore eyes during her latest outing on in West Hollywood, CA on Sunday. The singer was attending a pre-Golden Globe Awards party when she stepped out in a long purple sheer dress that let her black bikini bottoms peek through. She paired it with black strappy heels and had her long hair up in a high messy bun with some loose strands hanging down near the sides of her face.

Her stylish look didn’t stop there. She also accessorized with dangling silver earrings and showed off makeup, including light-colored eyeshadow, that went perfectly with her outfit. The beauty posed for several photos near the entrance of the event, including an over-the-shoulder pose, and looked confident and happy.

Before she wowed in her sheer dress, Rita made headlines when she wore a cream-colored bikini during a vacation at St. Barts. The stylish choice was made by Stella McCartney and the beauty posed in it for some Instagram photos. She also wore a a risqué t-shirt from brand Pristine featuring the photo of a topless woman, in one of the photos.

“Out with the old and in with the new….Coz you only love me!!” she captioned the photos, referencing her upcoming song “You Only Love Me,” which is the lead single from her third album. “#RO3 #IMBACK #Youonlyloveme,” she then added.

Rita’s latest outing and social media post comes after she secretly got married to Taika Waititi back in Aug. The lovebirds had been dating since 2021 but had been pretty private about their relationship, so the marriage surprised some of her fans. “It was a really intimate ceremony and super special for everyone there,” a source reportedly told The Sun about the wedding at the time. “Their nearest and dearest can see how madly in love they are. Despite living in the spotlight, Rita is determined to keep the relationship as private as possible and didn’t want to make a big song and dance about the wedding.”