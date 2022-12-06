Rita Ora Models See-Through Dress With Red Underwear & Facial Prosthetics At British Fashion Awards

“Your Song” singer Rita Ora, 32, looked smoking hot on the red carpet at the British Fashion Awards on Dec. 5, and turned heads in a transparent red dress. The bombshell wore a gown by the designer Nensi Dojaka, and paired the look with a red bra and matching thong. In addition, Rita completed her look with facial prosthetics that gave her a futuristic look, along with open-toe red heels and a heart-shaped bra underwire.

The 32-year-old also made sure to turn around when she walked the red carpet to show off her bare backside, high-slit, and her many tattoos. Many of Rita’s fans took to Twitter to react on this stunning look. “In this weather as well!!! I respect the sacrifice for the fashion,” one admirer wrote, while another added, “I love bleached eyebrows.” However, there were still some members of her fanbase that were not sure how to feel about her siren-red look. “Honestly it’s camp in a bad way and a good way,” a third user penned, while another added, “i’m trying to like it i really am.”

Rita’s see-through gown comes just a few days after she appeared on Louis Theroux‘s podcast, Louis Theroux Interviews on Dec. 1. During this interview, the beauty told Louis whether or not she was “Becky” from Beyonce‘s famous Lemonade album. “I didn’t even think about it, I swear. And it wasn’t a J, it was an R. They flipped it ’round and then it looked like a J,” she said in reference to a 2016 initial necklace that was spotted in a 2016 snapchat. This necklace sparked rumors about who the woman was in the hit song “Sorry” by the 41-year-old.

“No, it had nothing [to do with it],” she said, via PEOPLE. “No, that was my own design with an underwear company called Tezenis that I was working with,” Rita further explained. “This is what I mean, man. A pinch of salt. You’ve got to take things with a pinch of salt. And that’s what’s insane. I had to just sit through that until a good friend of mine, Katy Perry, gave me a hilarious badge that said ‘not Becky’.”

Of course, the gorgeous cherry-red dress was not the only jaw-dropping look Rita gave this week. She also took to Instagram and TikTok to share her silky blue backless dress from Dec. 4. “Thank you so much @britishvogue and forces for change for having me tonight on such an important night,” she captioned the carousel of photos. One of her celebrity pals included in the snapshots was Avatar star Zoë Saldaña, 44, who stunned in a black pantsuit.

Rita also created a TikTok video that included audio of Kylie Jenner, 25, from the latest episode of The Kardashians. “I’m still a mom, but these are the years I’m supposed to be naked,” the makeup maven’s voice chimed through Rita’s video of her blue dress. “With my t*****s out, a** out, f*** yeah.” The frequent Calvin Harris collaborator captioned the sexy clip, “Not a mum yet but I totally relate.”