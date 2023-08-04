LeBron James Parties With Pals Like Draymond Green 2 Weeks After Son Bronny’s Health Scare

LeBron James appeared to be doing great, nearly two weeks after his son Bronny James, 18, suffered a frightening cardiac arrest on July 25. The Los Angeles Lakers legend was spotted living it up in Toronto at a Brent Faiyaz concert on Thursday, August 3 with Draymond Green! In a video you can SEE HERE via TMZ, fans captured the two stars, plus other pals, swaying to the music and even singing along. The NBA great rocked glasses and a gray short sleeved button-down shirt as he enjoyed the evening, appearing to hold a cup of beer in the VIP section. His distinctive beard and impressive height left no doubt as to his identity.

LeBron’s fun night out comes after the family faced his oldest son Bronny’s widely publicized health scare on July 24. The USC star reportedly collapsed and was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Beverly Hills, and his dad was seen just a day later visiting the hospital to check on his son.

LeBron spoke out several days later, on July 27. “I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers,” he wrote via Twitter. “We feel you and I’m so grateful. Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love. Will have more to say when we’re ready but I wanted to tell everyone how much your support has meant to all of us.” The NBA star signed off with the hashtag #JamesGang and a crown emoji, a nod to his “King James” moniker.

Good news came the same day, with Bronny being discharged from the hospital. “Thanks to the swift and effective response by the USC athletics’ medical staff, Bronny James was successfully treated for a sudden cardiac arrest,” a statement from Cedars-Sinai read. “He arrived at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center fully conscious, neurologically intact and stable. Mr. James was cared for promptly by highly-trained staff and has been discharged home, where he is resting. Although his workup will be ongoing, we are hopeful for his continued progress and are encouraged by his response, resilience and his family and community support.”

Bronny was later seen in good spirits, enjoying a family dinner at Georgio Baldi in Santa Monica on July 29.