Dua Lipa Channels Her Barbie Character Poolside In Metallic Pink Outfit: Photos

Dua Lipa, 27, rocks a mini dress like nobody’s business! The hitmaker took to Instagram on Thursday, August 3, to show off an eye-popping look that channeled her character from the blockbuster Barbie movie! In the first pic, the gorgeous singer showed off her profile in the metallic pink spaghetti strap mini dress. She wore a heavy chain necklace for the shot and a couple of statement rings, and held a matching pink sash in her left hand. Dua appeared to be looking out at the ocean at dusk as she stood in front of an expansive infinity pool.

In the second slide, a short video clip, she walked backwards in the same dress while nearer to the rocky beach seen in the first photo. Camera flashes were visible as she moved sensually in the slinky dress. The final photo showed a full side profile as she stood again in front of the gorgeous pool. “All I do is beach,” she captioned the IG post, which sent many of her 88.7 million followers on the platform into a frenzy.

“Literally glowing from inside out,” remarked a fan, while another wrote, “Mermaid Barbie for a reason.” “And what a good job you do at beach,” quipped a third. The stunning songstress, it turns out, has views on the very fashion that has elevated her to style icon status.

“Everyone is allowed to wear whatever the f*** they want, and it’s so important that they do,” she told Refinery29 in a 2018 interview. “This is the way we move forward in the world. We have to break the norms. If women wearing womenswear is deemed normal, women wearing menswear should be normal, too. But normality is a tricky one. It’s putting things in a box, and it shouldn’t be like that. Because what is normal, anyway?”

Beyond that, she feels fashion is a way to express herself without words. “Occasionally, fashion can make you feel invincible,” she told the outlet. “I don’t know if it’s ever saved me, but it’s felt like a shield at times. I think it’s been a tool to finding myself, and expressing myself, in a way that I could never do in words.”