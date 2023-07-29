Dua Lipa Sunbathes In Tiny Orange Bikini On Vacation In Kosovo: Photos

The singer posed around rocks and sunlight as she flaunted her fit figure in the new set of gorgeous snapshots.

July 29, 2023
Dua LIpa
Dua Lipa, 27, looked like she was having a relaxing and fun-filled summer, in some of her latest Instagram photos. The singer posed in an orange patterned bikini that helped her show off her toned body as she enjoyed a vacation in Kosovo. She laid in the sun to sunbathe and also posed while sitting on some large rocks as she wore sunglasses, in the snapshots.

Other photos showed her in different bikinis, including a black and white patterned one a multi-colored floral patterned one. She also wore a form-fitting orange long-sleeved dress that had cut out sections in the front and a white sleeveless crop top and light blue and white striped shorts in additional photos. The beauty accessorized her different looks with thick gold hoop earrings and a necklace and one video in the post showed her dancing and singing along with a group in an outdoor area.

Dua’s latest set of vacation photos come three weeks after she wowed in a black bikini while paddle boarding. She shared a post that captured memorable moments during a vacation in Greece and she looked pretty in other looks, including a lime green dress, a loose black dress with a slit, and a long-sleeved black sequin dress with a cut out section in the stomach area.

When Dua’s not wowing in vacation photos, she’s doing so in music videos. The talented star danced in a sparkly mini skirt to the video for the song “Dance The Night,” which is off the Barbie movie soundtrack. It features the lead actress, Margot Robbie, in scenes from the film, including a disco scene with Kens, and pink Cadillacs, women dressed up as mirror balls, and an appearance from Barbie director Greta Gerwig.

When Dua’s not making headlines for her photos and music videos, she’s doing so for her love life. She is currently dating Romain Gavras, whom she’s been linked with for months. Before that, she was romantically linked to Jack Harlow and Trevor Noah.

