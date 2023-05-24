Dua Lipa Rocks Metallic Versace Mini Skirt & More For Gorgeous New Line: Photos

In a partnership with Versace, Dua Lipa launched her new La Vacanza collection on May 24 and the looks are simply stunning!

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
May 24, 2023 11:32AM EDT
Dua Lipa at the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards, January 26, 2020.
Dua Lipa attends the Clooney Foundation for Justice Albie Awards at The New York Public Library, New York - September 29, 2022
Dua Lipa modelling for Balenciaga Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2022-2023 collection presentation on July 6, 2022 in Paris, France.
Image Credit: Versace

Dua Lipa has teamed up with Versace to release an incredible new line of clothes. The campaign launched on May 24, with Dua rocking all the different looks in gorgeous photos. “They gave me the opportunity to go into the archive and pull out Gianni’s early prints,” she revealed to Dazed magazine. “We were able to bring [those] back a bit, modernize [them] and create a fun summer collection I feel very proud of.”

dua lipa
Dua Lipa for her Versace collab. (Versace)

The singer added that her collection came to life exactly how she envisioned it and gushed over working with Donatella Versace on the partnership. “Donatella and I bonded over our shared love of this time of year while making this collection,” Dua said in a statement. “Digging through the archives, we discovered we were drawn to a lot of the same references, which was such an inspiring and fulfilling process. There’s always an occasion to wear Versace and I know I’ll be spending my days (and nights!) in La Vacanza all summer long.”

Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa for ‘DAZED.’ ( Thibaut Grevet)

The collection features mini skirts, bikinis, jewelry, dresses and more, all inspired by Versace’s Spring/Summer 1995 collection. Dua co-designed all the pieces with Donatella herself. The iconic designer echoed Dua’s sentiments and said that the pop star has a “great eye” for design.

dua lipa
Dua Lipa in another Versace look. (Thibaut Grevet)

In one stunning look for the campaign shoot, Dua rocked a purple metallic mini skirt, which was paired with a matching cropped jacket. She accessorized with a belly chain and had her hair slicked back into a ponytail. Another look, which was worn on the Dazed cover, showed her in a sparkling blue skirt with a white halter top.

dua lip
Dua Lipa for her La Vacanza collection. (Versace)

The collection also featured more formal pieces, including a menswear-inspired look. Dua wore the blazer open with a bralette underneath. She also stunned in a colorful, printed dress with plunging neckline while posing by the pool, which was probably the most typical Versace look of the collection.

