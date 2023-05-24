Dua Lipa Rocks Metallic Versace Mini Skirt & More For Gorgeous New Line: Photos

Dua Lipa has teamed up with Versace to release an incredible new line of clothes. The campaign launched on May 24, with Dua rocking all the different looks in gorgeous photos. “They gave me the opportunity to go into the archive and pull out Gianni’s early prints,” she revealed to Dazed magazine. “We were able to bring [those] back a bit, modernize [them] and create a fun summer collection I feel very proud of.”

The singer added that her collection came to life exactly how she envisioned it and gushed over working with Donatella Versace on the partnership. “Donatella and I bonded over our shared love of this time of year while making this collection,” Dua said in a statement. “Digging through the archives, we discovered we were drawn to a lot of the same references, which was such an inspiring and fulfilling process. There’s always an occasion to wear Versace and I know I’ll be spending my days (and nights!) in La Vacanza all summer long.”

The collection features mini skirts, bikinis, jewelry, dresses and more, all inspired by Versace’s Spring/Summer 1995 collection. Dua co-designed all the pieces with Donatella herself. The iconic designer echoed Dua’s sentiments and said that the pop star has a “great eye” for design.

In one stunning look for the campaign shoot, Dua rocked a purple metallic mini skirt, which was paired with a matching cropped jacket. She accessorized with a belly chain and had her hair slicked back into a ponytail. Another look, which was worn on the Dazed cover, showed her in a sparkling blue skirt with a white halter top.

The collection also featured more formal pieces, including a menswear-inspired look. Dua wore the blazer open with a bralette underneath. She also stunned in a colorful, printed dress with plunging neckline while posing by the pool, which was probably the most typical Versace look of the collection.