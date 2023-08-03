Mike ‘The Situation’ Dishes On Whether He & Lauren Want More Kids: ‘We’re Having Fun’ With 2 (Exclusive)

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and his wife, Lauren Sorrentino, aren’t ruling out the possibility of more kids. The couple is already parents to son Romeo, 2, and daughter Mia, 6 months. “Our magic number was always three,” Mike told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at the premiere of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation on Aug. 2. “We’re having fun right now being mom and dad and trying to balance two. The door’s always open for number three in the future.”

Mike and Lauren dated in college, and although they broke up and were not together during Mike’s early Jersey Shore days, they eventually reconnected. The two got engaged in April 2018 and were married that November, just two months before Mike began serving his prison sentence for tax fraud.

The reality star was released from prison in Sept. 2019, and two months later, he shared that Lauren had suffered a miscarriage at seven weeks pregnant. At the end of 2020, they announced her second pregnancy, and Romeo was born that May. Mia followed in January 2023.

Mike and Lauren have shared their relationship and family on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation since it premiered in 2018. The show returns for the second half of its sixth season on Aug. 3, and Mike promised that he’ll continue to be up to his old tricks. “If you don’t stir the pot, the sauce is going to burn,” he teased. “That’s the situation.”

Earlier this season, Mike had some drama with his co-star, Angelina Pivarnick, after she didn’t like what he said about her on Twitter. However, they were able to bury the hatchet and get to a good place by the midseason finale. “We’re both Cancers, so we’re both very fiery,” Mike admitted. “We’ve known each other for 15 years and sometimes you’re not going to agree with somebody, but at the end of the day, like most families, we fight hard and we love harder.”

As for what Mike’s most excited for in the upcoming episodes, there was an obvious answer: The return of Sammi Sweetheart! Sammi was on the original Jersey Shore from 2009-2012, but when the show returned as Family Vacation in 2018, she decided not to return. Now, she’s making her comeback. “I’m very excited for the fans to see Sam come back and tell her story, how the dynamic changes or doesn’t change,” Mike shared. “I think it’s one of our best seasons.”