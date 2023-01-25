Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino & Wife Lauren Welcome Baby Girl: See 1st Photos

Growing family! TV personality Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, 40, and his beautiful wife, Lauren Pesce, 38, welcomed their newborn daughter into their lives on Jan. 24 (see PHOTOS HERE)! They took to Instagram the following day to share the official birth announcement with Mike’s 3.2 million followers. “We got an amazing Situation!! We are beyond over joyed to welcome our little girl into this world to join our growing family of 4 Mia Bella Elizabeth Sorrentino Born 8:22am 1/24/2023 5 pounds 15 ounces 18 inches,” the couple captioned the adorable carousel of photos.

Soon after announcing the great news, many of Mike and Lauren’s pals and fans took to the comments to gush over their bundle of joy! TV host Justina Valentine penned a sweet message for the parents that read, “Congrats,” along with a series of heart emojis. In addition, the MTV network wrote, “congratulationsssss,” along with film producer Brett Gursky, who commented, “Welcome to the world, Mia!” One of Mike’s fans even made sure to point out their daughter’s resemblance to her father. “She got your nose happy birthday!”, they wrote.

The college sweethearts announced they were expecting their second child in July 2022 with an adorable family group photo, shared via Instagram. “We’re a growing family! Baby on the way January 2023 God is Good,” the 38-year-old momma captioned the post. And later, on Aug. 2, 2022, Lauren shared a baby bump update with Mike on Instagram as well. “four months family of four coming January 2023,” she wrote.

As mentioned above, this is the second child for Mike and Lauren, who have been married since 2018. In April 2022, Mike told HollywoodLife that he and Lauren were making progress on growing their family, and clearly he was right! “We are working on our second one right now,” he told us EXCLUSIVELY at the time. “It will happen. Matter of fact, we had an amazing time trying just last night.” More recently, on Nov. 9, 2022, Mike and the blonde beauty revealed the baby’s sex via Twitter. “ITS OFFICIAL We have a Situation‼️ It’s a Girl Baby coming January 2023,” he captioned the snapshot of him cradling Lauren’s baby bump.

Mia’s arrival comes nearly two years after their son, Romeo Reign Sorrentino, 1, was born in May 2021. At the time of the sweet boy’s birth, the proud dad-of-two took to Instagram to share a sweet snapshot of Romeo bundled up in a baby blanket. He captioned the post with his son’s name along with a rocket and heart eyes emojis. Mike recently expressed how much he loves being a dad with a carousel of photos of the one-year-old on Jan. 21. “Of all the titles I’ve been privileged to have, ‘Dad’ has always been the best,” he captioned the post.

The excited family has even created an Instagram account dedicated to Mia’s life, which Lauren shared a photo of her growing belly just one day before her birth. “Reminiscing to one of my favorite memories during this pregnancy our baby moon at 6 months pregnant in October 2022 at the smoky mountains,” the momma bear wrote. Congratulations to the new family-of-four!