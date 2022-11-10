Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino & Wife Lauren Reveal Sex Of 2nd Child 2 Months Before Due Date

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and his pregnant wife, Lauren Sorrentino, just announced they’re expecting a daughter. “ITS OFFICIAL 🎉 We have a Situation,” the Jersey Shore: Family Reunion star, 40, tweeted on Wednesday, Nov. 9, referring to his TV nickname. “It’s a Girl. Baby coming January 2023.” This means Mike and Lauren’s 17-month-old son Romeo is about to have a little sister to help take care of!

The exciting news was revealed when Mike shared a photo of Lauren, 37, showing off her baby bump during a 1920s-inspired party. Earlier this year, they announced they were expecting another baby together, and Lauren’s now pretty far along in her pregnancy. “We have an amazing announcement!! We’re a growing family! Baby on the way 🤰🏼 January 2023,” Mike wrote in the caption of a July 2022 Instagram post. In the photo, his and Lauren’s son Romeo could be seen wearing a “Big Brother” shirt.

Mike and Lauren, who are college sweethearts, tied the knot in November 2018, and they’ve been pretty open about their fertility journey. In fact, just two years before they welcomed Romeo, Lauren suffered a miscarriage in 2019. “It was hard,” Lauren admitted in Nov. 2019. “It was really difficult. But I wanted to share it for other people going through it and just be honest so I can kind of heal through the process.” Her second pregnancy and the birth of Romeo was documented on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, including a scary hospitalization due to a spiked fever just days after his arrival. Fortunately, Romeo is now okay and Mike and Lauren are busy preparing for the arrival of their first baby girl together. We can’t wait to find out what they name her!