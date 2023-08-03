Cardi B Won’t Face Charges In Las Vegas Microphone-Tossing Incident

Cardi B, 30, went viral over the weekend of Jul. 29 after she threw a microphone at a concert-goer after they tossed an unknown liquid at her. Nearly one week later, on Aug. 3, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department told ABC News that the songstress will not face charges after she was named a suspect for battery on Jul. 31. “This case has been closed as having insufficient evidence,” local officials said in the statement. HollywoodLife reached out to her rep for comment but did not receive an immediate response.

The latest development comes nearly one week after Cardi was pictured throwing a microphone at an audience member during her Las Vegas concert. The “unnamed individual” was ” struck by the microphone on her right shoulder,” per the police report obtained by the above-mentioned outlet. It also claimed that the woman was “experiencing pain because of this incident and is going to go get medical attention.” Cardi was named a suspect in the battery report but will not be facing any charges.

This is a developing story and will be updated…