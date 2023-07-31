Cardi B Appears Unfazed By Possible Battery Charge As She Twerks On Offset In An Red Bikini

Cardi B, 30, proved she is unbothered by the recent microphone incident that occurred at her Las Vegas performance over the weekend! The songstress took to Instagram on Jul. 31 and shared a video of herself twerking on her husband, Offset, 31, just two days after she threw a microphone at a fan. “What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas,” she captioned the clip. In the video, Cardi wowed in a red bikini and accessorized her pool attire with droplet earrings.

The couple was pictured dancing to their latest collaboration “JEALOUSY,” which was released on Jul. 28. Cardi and her hubby enjoyed a dip in what appeared to be a private rooftop swimming pool at a hotel in Sin City. At one point, the 30-year-old had her butt playfully spanked by the Migos rapper. Later, Cardi flipped off the camera and smiled big for the camera as she sat inside the pool.

Soon after the shared the video with her 168 million followers, many of them took to the comments to react to seeing her twerk on Offset. “Cardi and offset is [sic] the hottest celebrity couple…..idc Idc,” one admirer quipped, while another gushed, “Imagine looking out your window and seeing cardi and offset on they balcony shooting a home music video.” Many also called out Cardi for posting the video amid the fact that she has been named a “suspect” in a battery as of Jul. 30, per TMZ.

Despite the nature of the incident, many of the rapper’s admirers joked about it in the comments. “First she throws a mic then she throws that a**,” one fan joked, while another added, “Cardi throw the mic at me next.” Meanwhile, a separate fan couldn’t help but react to seeing Offset sit on the ledge of the rooftop’s wall. “He just gave me anxiety sitting on top of that glass,” they quipped, while another accused him of “playing with his life.”

As many know, a since-viral video was released on Jul. 29, moments after Cardi threw her microphone at a fan in the crowd. The mother-of-two chucked the mic at the woman after she was pictured throwing a liquid at the “WAP” hitmaker amid her performance. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department released the following statement to HollywoodLife two days after the incident occurred: “On July 30, 2023, an individual came into an LVMPD police station to report a battery. According to the victim, she was attending an event on July 29, 2023, at a property located in the 3500 block of Las Vegas Boulevard. During a concert, she was struck by an item that was thrown from the stage. The incident has been documented on a police report and no arrest or citations have been issued.”

At this time, it is unclear which woman reported the incident to the LVMPD, as the mic appeared to have ricocheted and hit another concert-goer who stood near the woman who tossed the liquid. Since then, Cardi appeared unbothered with her latest twerking video and her Retweet of the video that was captioned, “Jealous A** B****!”