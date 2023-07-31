Cardi B Suspect For Battery In Vegas After Throwing Microphone At Crowd

Cardi B has been named a suspect in a battery following the microphone throwing incident in Las Vegas, according to TMZ. The famous rapper, 30, threw her microphone into the crowd during a performance in Vegas on July 29 after a fan threw a drink at her. Cardi’s mic hit both the woman who threw the drink and another female fan. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department told HollywoodLife in a statement, “On July 30, 2023, an individual came into an LVMPD police station to report a battery. According to the victim, she was attending an event on July 29, 2023, at a property located in the 3500 block of Las Vegas Boulevard. During a concert, she was struck by an item that was thrown from the stage. The incident has been documented on a police report and no arrest or citations have been issued.”

It’s unclear which woman went to the cops on Cardi. It could have been the woman who threw the drink or Cardi, or the other woman who was hit by the microphone by mistake. HollywoodLife reached out to Cardi’s rep for comment.

Cardi was performing at Drai’s Beachclub when the incident occurred. The “Bodak Yellow” singer was in the middle of a song, when a concert attendee raised a white cup and tossed liquid in the rapper’s direction. Cardi appeared startled, quickly gathered herself and pitched the microphone into the crowd, undoubtedly hoping to hit the person who tossed the drink. The mother of two then began to yell on stage before security intervened. She posted a video of the incident to her Twitter, captioning it, “Jealous Ass Bitch!”

The episode was another example of the current trend of musical artists, including Harry Styles, Bebe Rexha, Kelsea Ballerini, and Pink, being pelted onstage during their performances. In early July, Harry appeared to be visibly shaken after he was hit in the face by a flying object at his concert in Vienna. Pink dealt with her own unsettling encounter with a fan who seemingly threw their late mother’s ashes at her during a concert in late June. Adding to the bizarre chain of events, Kelsea was struck in the eye by a stray bracelet mere days after Pink’s incident. And before all that, Bebe was hit in the face with a cellphone while performing onstage in New York on June 18.

The trend has become so crazed that some artists are asking their fans to calm down a bit. Adele called out the behavior during a show at her Las Vegas residency earlier in July. “Have you noticed how people are like, forgetting f****** show etiquette at the moment? People just throwing s*** on stage, have you seen them,” Adele said. “I f****** dare you. Dare you to throw something at me and I’ll f****** kill you.”