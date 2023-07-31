Cardi B Seemingly Encourages Fans To Toss Water At Her Ahead Of Microphone-Throwing Incident: Watch

Cardi B, 30, talked about wanting water on stage right before she threw a microphone at a concert attendee who splashed a bottle of water on her, in a new TikTok video. The rapper was performing a show in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, and mentioned how “hot” she was before she seemed to encourage fans to splash H2o at her and also asked for someone to give her a bottle of it. “Throw me some water up here, b*tch, ’cause I’m hot,” she appeared to say in the clip. “Give me some water,” she added, seemingly meaning to drink. Within seconds, a crew member handed her the bottle and she drank from it.

The “Bodak Yellow” creator, who wore a stylish orange sleeveless dress at the event, also seemed to go to the edge of the stage to again encourage fans to keep her cool with water splashes. The video then shows her back in the middle of the stage, where she asked fans to pour more water over her behind. “Yeah, b*tch,” she proceeded to say.

The new video comes after Cardi made headlines when a different video from the same show, which can be seen below, showed her throwing her microphone at a fan who splashed a cup of water on the upper part of her body. Although she seemed to encourage the water beforehand, the New York City native seemed genuinely surprised that the beverage hit her, especially in the face. It didn’t take long for security to intervene, but the incident had already happened and brought shock to many.

Cardi’s reaction to the water splash caused controversy from social media users, and on Sunday, she was named a suspect for battery after police confirmed an individual filed a police report. “On July 30, 2023, an individual came into an LVMPD police station to report a battery. According to the victim, she was attending an event on July 29, 2023, at a property located in the 3500 block of Las Vegas Boulevard. During a concert, she was struck by an item that was thrown from the stage. The incident has been documented on a police report and no arrest or citations have been issued,” the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department told HollywoodLife in a statement. Officials did not confirm who filed the report.

On July 31, Cardi seemed unfazed by the incident and the reaction it received when she posted an Instagram video that showed her twerking in a red bikini. “What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas,” she wrote in the caption.