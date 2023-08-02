Treat Williams’ Cause Of Death Revealed 7 Weeks After Fatal Motorcycle Accident

In addition to revealing Treat Williams' cause of death, Vermont police also confirmed that the other driver in the actor's accident will face legal charges.

August 2, 2023 10:47AM EDT
Treat Williams died of “severe trauma and blood loss as a result of the [motorcycle] crash” that killed him on June 12, 2023, the Vermont State Police confirmed in an Aug. 1 press release. Police also addressed Ryan Koss, 35, who was driving the Honda Element SUV that allegedly caused the crash. Koss has been charged with “grossly negligent operation with death resulting” because he “turned into the path of Mr. Williams’ motorcycle” in his vehicle, according to the press release.

“Mr. Williams suffered critical injuries in the crash and subsequently was pronounced dead at Albany Medical Center in Albany, New York,” the release continued. “The Vermont State Police contacted Mr. Koss on Tuesday evening. He voluntarily met with troopers at the Shaftsbury Barracks, where he was processed on the charge and released.” Koss’ arraignment is set for Sept. 25 at 8:15 a.m.

Treat died at the age of 71 after Koss “attempted to turn left into a parking lot” in the path of the actor’s motorcycle. “Williams was unable to avoid a collision and was thrown from his motorcycle,” the original accident report revealed.

Just days before Koss was charged, Treat’s family threw a celebration of life for the late Everwood star. The actor was survived by his wifePam Van Sant, and two kidsGill, 31, and Elinor, 25. “As time passes, the grief doesn’t get any easier, but life is fragile,” the trio shared, along with a photo from the event. “We are trying to live every day like it’s our last, and appreciate the time on this beautiful planet we are lucky enough to call home.”

Elinor also wrote a tribute to her father on Instagram one day after his death. She called the loss a “terrible heartbreak” and added, “This is a pain I have never felt. I am absolutely shattered.” On the one month anniversary of his death, she shared more about the grief she’d been dealing with. “I keep forgetting he’s not coming home this time,” Ellie admitted. “This love is a once-in-a-lifetime love. A father’s incomprehensible love for his daughter, and a daughter’s boundless love and complete admiration for her father.”

