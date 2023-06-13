Treat Williams’ Wife: Everything To Know About Late ‘Everwood’ Star’s Marriage To Pam Van Sant

Image Credit: Jim Smeal/BEI/Shutterstock

Treat Williams was an actor.

He was married to Pam Van Sant at the time of his death.

He was previously romantically linked to Laura Dern.

Treat sadly died at the age of 71 on June 12, 2023, following a motorcycle accident.

Treat Williams sadly passed away at the age of 71 after being involved in a motorcycle accident in Vermont on Monday. The Everwood and Hair star left behind an incredible legacy through his acting career, but he also left behind his doting wife, Pam Van Sant, whom he’s been married to since 1988. The now widow shared two kids with her late husband and they led a pretty private life in both Park City, UT and Manchester Center, VT over the years.

Before his unexpected passing, Treat would often share memorable moments with Pam and others on his social media pages. One of the most recent Instagram posts in which his doting spouse was featured was in honor of Mother’s Day in May. It featured a smiling photo of him and Pam, who was holding their adorable dog, as they posed in front of a small plane. “Hey all you moms! Happy Mother’s Day!👏👏👏,” he wrote in the caption for the snapshot, which can be seen below.

Find out more about Pam and her marriage to Treat below.

Pam has worked as an actress and producer.

According to her IMDB page, Pam worked on a television series called American Masters in 1995. It’s unclear if she’s worked on any other series or films not listed on the popular site, but it’s definitely possible considering she was married to Treat, a very established actor in the movie/television industry.

Treat and Pam got married in 1988.

Treat and Pam first met when she was waitressing in a New York restaurant, according to US Weekly. They started dating and eventually married in 1988. After saying “I do,” they went on to welcome two children, including son Gill in 1992 and daughter Elinor in 1998.

Pam would often attend events with Treat.

She supported him by being by his side at many public appearances that promoted his acting projects. Some of the events included premieres for his films and television shows. They would often pose on the red carpets together and sometimes, their kids came along, making it a true family moment.

Pam shared a heartbreaking statement hours after Treat’s death.

The loving wife and her kids shared a statement that confirmed Treat’s death and thanked everyone for their support, to Deadline, just hours after his passing. “It is with great sadness that we report that our beloved Treat Williams has passed away tonight in Dorset, Vermont after a fatal motorcycle accident,” the statement read. “As you can imagine, we are shocked and greatly bereaved at this time. Treat was full of love for his family, for his life and for his craft, and was truly at the top of his game in all of it.”

“It is all so shocking right now, but please know that Treat was dearly and deeply loved and respected by his family and everyone who knew him,” the statement continued. “We are beyond devastated and ask that you respect our privacy as we deal with our grief. To all his fans, please know that Treat appreciated all of you and please continue to keep him in your hearts and prayers.” The statement was signed, “The Williams Family.”