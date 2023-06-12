Treat Williams Dead: ‘Everwood’ Star Dies At 71 After Motorcycle Accident

View gallery

Devastating news struck Hollywood when it was revealed that Everwood alum Treat Williams was killed in a motorcycle accident on Jun. 12, his agent Barry McPherson told PEOPLE. “He was killed this afternoon. He was making a left or a right [and] a car cut him off,” his agent of 15 years explained Monday. “I’m just devastated. He was the nicest guy. He was so talented.”

“He was an actor’s actor. Filmmakers loved him. He’s been the heart of Hollywood since the late 1970s,” the agent went on to say of the late 71-year-old. “He was really proud of his performance this year. He’s been so happy with the work that I got him. He’s had a balanced career.” One of his most recent roles was in the series Chesapeake Shores which aired from 2016 to 2022.

As Barry mentioned, Treat had an impressive acting resume with over 120 credits to his name. Some of his other notable works include the 1999 film, The Deep End of the Ocean, starring Michelle Pfeiffer and Whoopi Goldberg, as well as his work on the 1979 musical, Hair. Some of Treat’s most famous co-stars over his decades-long career include Beverly D’Angelo, Marvel actor Chris Pratt, actress Catherine Zeta-Jones, Hollywood legend Robert De Niro, and many more.

Just two hours prior to the news of Treat’s passing he had taken to Twitter to share a video of a man on a tractor tending to the land. “What a real Vermonter does,” he captioned the video at the time. Soon after news of his passing broke, many of Treat’s 89K followers took to the reply section to grieve the longtime actor. “This tweet is eerily tragic, shockingly sad and incredibly unsettling RIP,” one fan wrote, while another added, “I know I speak for so many who are in complete shock…sending love to your family, friends, colleagues and fans like me all over the world! Sheesh this is incredibly heartbreaking!”

Happy Mother’s Day Pam. You raised two extraordinary people. What a great mom you are. I am grateful. ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/JctGZShz5i — Treat Williams (@Rtreatwilliams) May 14, 2023

Not only was Treat an impressive actor, but he also was a devoted husband and father. He and his wife, Pam Van Sant, 68, got married over three decades ago in 1988 and welcomed two children. His son, Gill Williams, was born in 1992, whereas their daughter, Elinor Williams was born in 1998. Most recently, Treat took to Twitter on Jun. 11, to share a sweet photo of his wife and their dog, Woody. “Woody and Pam say hi,” he captioned the photo one day prior to his passing. And on May 14, he shared a throwback family photo to celebrate Mother’s Day. “Happy Mother’s Day Pam. You raised two extraordinary people. What a great mom you are. I am grateful,” he wrote via Twitter. An official cause of death report has not been revealed at the time of publication.