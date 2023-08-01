Treat Williams’ Wife, Son & Daughter Honor Star With ‘Celebration Of Life’ 7 Weeks After Death: Photo

Treat Williams’ family honored the late actor with a celebration of life ceremony in Vermont weeks after his tragic death at 71 in a motorcycle accident. His wife Pam Van Sant, 68, and their two kids Gill, 31, and Elinor, 25, posed with their two dogs while paying tribute to Treat in the photo. The mother smiled between her two children, and they shared a message about trying to appreciate every moment that life has to offer.

In the caption, the family said that Treat’s passing made them more aware of every moment that they had together. “As time passes, the grief doesn’t get any easier, but life is fragile. We are trying to live every day like it’s our last, and appreciate the time on this beautiful planet that we are lucky to call home. Here’s a picture from Treat’s Celebration of Life of the family,” they said.

A few celebrities left shows of love to the family as they continue to grieve Treat’s passing. “You all are the embodiment of Treat’s joy and his passion for your happiness. Thank you for sharing your hearts with us,” NYPD Blue actress Sharone Lawrence wrote.

Treat died after he was in a motorcycle accident on June 12. His agent released a statement announcing the sad news. “He was killed this afternoon. He was making a left or a right [and] a car cut him off,” his agent told People. “I’m just devastated. He was the nicest guy. He was so talented.”

After Treat’s death, Elinor took to social media to share her heartbreak about her dad’s passing. A month after, she shared a throwback photo on Instagram and opened up about how much she misses her dad. “I have never experienced this kind of grief before, so it’s hard to put my thoughts into words, but I’ll try my best for now,” she wrote in part. “This love is a once-in-a-lifetime love. A father’s incomprehensible love for his daughter, and a daughter’s boundless love and complete admiration for her father. Dad, I love you more than words could ever describe.”