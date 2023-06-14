Treat Williams Went ‘Flying Through The Air’ & Was ‘Alert’ After Motorcycle Accident, Witness Claims

Treat Williams — who died following a motorcycle accident on Monday, June 12 —was “alert” and “answering questions” directly after he was hit by a vehicle and thrown off his bike, a bystander told the Daily Mail on Wednesday, June 14. The bystander, Matt Rapphahn, owns Long Trail Auto, a shop next to the crash site in Dorset, Vt. He said he was standing outside his shop when the accident occurred. “I saw Treat go flying through the air. The tire was still spinning,” he recalled. Matt also said Treat, who was 71, was wearing a helmet.

The crash happened just before 5:00 pm on Vermont Route 30, according to a press release submitted by the Vermont State Police. The release revealed that a 2008 Honda Element was turning left into a parking lot when they hit the Everwood alum‘s 1986 Honda VT700c motorcycle. “Williams was unable to avoid a collision and was thrown from his motorcycle,” the ongoing investigation found. “He suffered critical injuries and was airlifted to Albany Medical Center in Albany, New York, where he was pronounced dead.” No charges have been made against the individual who hit Treat, Ryan M. Koss, as of this writing.

Treat’s rep, Barry McPherson, confirmed the news of his unexpected death Monday evening in a statement to PEOPLE. “He was killed this afternoon. He was making a left or a right [and] a car cut him off,” he explained.

“I’m just devastated. He was the nicest guy. He was so talented,” Barry continued. “He was an actor’s actor. Filmmakers loved him. He’s been the heart of Hollywood since the late 1970s. He was really proud of his performance this year. He’s been so happy with the work that I got him. He’s had a balanced career.”

Although he was still acting before his death, Treat enjoyed his quiet life in Vermont and often showcased it on his Instagram account. Just hours before he was killed, he shared a photo and video that depicted his quiet life on his beloved farm. The picture showed his view as he sat on his riding lawnmower: a rolling green grass field and a fenced-in shed. The video (seen below) showed a few white buildings on his property, a tree-lined fence, and an open field.

Treat is survived by his wife of 35 years, Pam Van Sant, and their two children, Gill and Ellie. In addition to Everwood, Treat also appeared on shows such as Chesapeake Shores and Blue Bloods. His other notable projects include 1979’s Hair and 1998’s Deep Rising, which starred Michelle Pfeiffer and Whoopi Goldberg.