Treat Williams’ Daughter Forgets He’s ‘Not Coming Home’ In Heartbreaking Tribute 1 Month After His Death

Treat Williams‘ daughter Ellie Williams, 25, admitted that she’s struggling to accept her father’s death one month after his tragic passing. Ellie took to Instagram on July 12 to share throwback photos of herself and her late dad from when she was a child. She also wrote out a raw and emotional message about how she’s coping after the family tragedy.

“I have never experienced this kind of grief before, so it’s hard to put my thoughts into words, but I’ll try my best for now,” Ellie began her message. “I have been home with my family in Vermont for a month now, but it feels like just yesterday that I frantically got on a plane home after I got that phone call. It feels like he’s just away filming. However, I keep forgetting that he’s not coming home this time.”

Treat’s only daughter went on to say that she had a “once-in-a-lifetime love” with her dad, who died in a motorcycle accident at the age of 71 on June 12. “Dad, I love you more than words could ever describe,” Ellie said. “You have given me the best life imaginable, and I could not have ever dreamed of having a better father Thank you for loving me completely. I know you will walk with me by my side for eternity. Until we find each other in the next life, Ellie Belly.”

Ellie previously mourned her dad’s death on her Instagram Story on June 13. She shared a throwback photo of Treat with her mom, Pam Van Sant, 68, and added a note about suffering the intense loss. “This is a pain I have never felt,” Ellie wrote above the photo. “I am absolutely shattered.” She also expressed her gratitude for everyone’s condolences during this difficult time.

Treat was killed on Jun. 12, following a motorcycle accident. His longtime agent, Barry McPherson confirmed the somber news to PEOPLE that same evening. “He was killed this afternoon. He was making a left or a right [and] a car cut him off,” Barry told the outlet. “I’m just devastated. He was the nicest guy. He was so talented.” Treat is survived by his wife and their two children, including son Gill Williams, 31.