Emily VanCamp & More ‘Everwood’ Stars Honor Treat Williams After His Death: ‘Heartbreaking’

Treat Williams‘ Everwood co-stars are paying tribute to the actor after his unexpected death on June 12. The 71-year-old actor was killed in a motorcycle accident in Vermont. Treat had been acting for decades, but his role as Dr. Andy Brown on Everwood remains one of his most treasured roles.

Following the devastating loss, many of Treat’s Everwood co-stars mourned the loss on social media. Treat’s death has sent shockwaves through the Everwood family. See their messages below.

Emily VanCamp

Emily VanCamp posted a photo of Treat on Instagram and wrote, “The many times we worked together — always wonderful and I was always excited for the next time. Sending all my love to your family Treat. Fly high my friend.” She also added on her Instagram Story, “Beyond heartbreaking to hear of this. Love you Treat and all my love to his family in this difficult time.” Emily played Amy Abbott on the show.

Gregory Smith

Gregory Smith, who played Treat’s onscreen son Ephram during the show’s 4-season run, said in a statement to PEOPLE: “This news is devastating. Treat was a wonderful man and a brilliant actor. Above all, he loved his family so much. I’m very grateful for the time I got to spend as part of his extended tv family. He made an indelible impression on me during my most formative years. I will always cherish my time with Treat and think fondly of his stories, his laugh and his passion for adventure. I’m sending love to his family, Pam, Gil and Elinor. He will be deeply missed.”

Scott Wolf

Scott Wolf, who played Dr. Jake Hartman in the series, shared Hallmark Channel’s post on his Instagram Story and wrote, “I love him and his beautiful family. Broken-hearted.”

Sarah Drew

Sarah Drew, who played Hannah Rogers in the series, shared a sweet photo of Treat on Instagram. She captioned her post, So utterly heartbroken. Sending so much love to #treatwilliams family.”

She also released a statement to PEOPLE: “My experience working with Treat on Everwood was formative in my life and career. We had a beautiful and extremely close knit family during our years in Salt Lake City. I learned so much from Treat’s talent and leadership and we have lost a bright light today. My heart goes out to his family.”