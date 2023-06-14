Treat Williams’ Daughter Ellie, 25, ‘Absolutely Shattered’ After His Tragic Death: So Much ‘Heartbreak’

The following day after Everwood alum Treat Williams died after being in a motorcycle accident on Jun. 12, his daughter, Elinor ‘Ellie’ Williams, 25, took to her Instagram Story to mourn her late father. The 25-year-old shared a throwback photo of Treat with her mom, Pam Van Sant, 68, and added a note about suffering the intense loss. “This is a pain I have never felt,” Ellie wrote above the photo. “I am absolutely shattered.”

At the bottom of the snapshot, the actress expressed her gratitude for everyone’s condolences during this time. “Thank you to everyone who has sent messages and kept our family in your hearts during this terrible heartbreak,” she added. The next day, on Jun. 14, Treat’s daughter shared a photo of a green pasture seemingly at the family’s home where Treat often spent time outdoors. “We’re home, Dad,” she captioned the photo that also included his two dogs.

Since then, many of Ellie’s 3.5K followers have taken to her last photo with her dad which was shared on Apr. 15 to express their deepest apologies for her loss. Treat and his daughter visited Universal Studios in Hollywood at that time and celebrated by taking many photos together. “We had such a good time!”, the late 71-year-old commented on his daughter’s post at the time. “We are all so sorry for your profound loss. Praying for you! We all loved him so much! #rip #treatwilliams #prayers,” one fan wrote on Ellie’s post, while another added, “Your dad changed the world with his talent. My deepest sympathies and condolences.”

As previously mentioned, the Hair star was killed on Jun. 12, following a motorcycle accident. His longtime agent, Barry McPherson confirmed the somber news to PEOPLE that same evening. “He was killed this afternoon. He was making a left or a right [and] a car cut him off,” Barry told the outlet. “I’m just devastated. He was the nicest guy. He was so talented.” Later, Treat’s agent added how much the late Hollywood heartthrob was loved by his fellow actors over the years. “He was an actor’s actor. Filmmakers loved him. He’s been the heart of Hollywood since the late 1970s,” he continued. “He was really proud of his performance this year. He’s been so happy with the work that I got him. He’s had a balanced career.”

Not only did Treat and Pam welcome a daughter during their decades-long marriage, but they also welcomed a son, Gill Williams, 31. Treat was a very proud father and often shared photos of his kiddos via Instagram, including a throwback family photo shared on Mother’s Day 2023. “Thank you Pam for raising these wonderful humans into the great people they are today. Happy Mother’s Day,” he gushed over his wife last month. The couple got married in 1988 and were married 35 years up until his passing.