Jamie Foxx Says He Would’ve ‘Lost His Life’ Without His Sister As He Celebrates Her Birthday

Jamie Foxx had some sweet words for his sister, Deidra Dixon, on her Aug. 1 birthday. The actor took to Instagram to post a tribute to Deidra. Along with several photos of them together, he also shared a touching message for his sis, and it referenced his hospitalization earlier this year. “Happy birthday to my beautiful sister,” Jamie wrote. “D…you are magical, you are beautiful, you are the courageous lionesses. And without you, I would not be here…had you not made the decisions that you made, I would’ve lost my life…I love you forever and ever.”

The actor/singer did not specify what life-saving decisions Deidra made, and he has not yet disclosed what complication he suffered when he was hospitalized back in April. At the time of the hospitalization, Jamie’s daughter, Corinne Foxx, released a statement from the Foxx family. “We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday,” she shared. “Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery.

In the weeks that followed, speculation about Jamie’s condition was rampant on social media, with fans wondering if things were worse than let on. On May 3, Jamie took to Instagram to break his silence. “Appreciate all the love!!!” he wrote. “Feeling blessed.” However, he still remained out of the public eye. Later that month, rumors surfaced that the Foxx family was “preparing for the worst” regarding Jamie, but Corinne shut down those reports herself. “My dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating,” Corinne said. “In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone’s prayers and support!”

Finally, on July 9, Jamie was seen out in public for the first time. He was all smiles while out on a boat in Chicago, waving to fans who caught a glimpse of him speeding by. Video showed Jamie flashing the peace sign and living his best life on the water. On July 22, Jamie posted a video of himself talking for the first time since the hospitalization, and he gave more insight into his condition. Still, no specifications about what landed him in the hospital were revealed.

“I went through something that I thought I would never, ever go through,” Jamie shared. “I know a lot of people were waiting and wanting to hear updates, but to be honest with you, I just didn’t want you to see me like that. I didn’t want you to see me with tubes running out of me, trying to figure out if I was going to make it through.” He also added, “I went to hell and back. My road to recovery also had some potholes, but I’m coming back and I’m able to work.”