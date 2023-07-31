Tallulah Willis, 29, Keeps Cool In A Leopard Print Bikini While Having A Pool Day: Photos

Tallulah Willis, 29, dealt with the scorching summer weather by going for a swim in Los Angeles on Sunday, July 30. Tallulah wore a one-piece leopard print bikini that showcased her sexy body as she took a dip in the pool. She rocked a beige straw hat to cover the top of her head from the beating sun. Tallulah added some color to her look with a flashy multicolored tote bag that she carried over her shoulder.

As for accessories, the youngest daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore only had on a white bracelet on her left shoulder. She opted not to wear any other jewelry, or shoes, for the pool day. The fashion designer also had on little to no makeup on. Tallulah modeled a few arm tattoos while she was at the pool. She looked absolutely gorgeous, as always, and enjoyed a relaxing summer Sunday in the most perfect way possible.

Tallulah made headlines earlier this summer when she opened up about struggling with an eating disorder in a Vogue essay in June. She revealed that she weighed about 84 pounds, and had been diagnosed with anorexia nervosa a few years before splitting from her ex-fiance Dillon Buss. “I was always freezing. I was calling mobile IV teams to come to my house, and I couldn’t walk in my Los Angeles neighborhood because I was afraid of not having a place to sit down and catch my breath,” she wrote.

Tallulah also revealed that after her partner “dumped her”, her family — which includes her famous parents and her two sisters — had her admitted to Driftwood Recovery in Texas, where she was diagnosed with Borderline Personality Disorder. “By the time I left Texas, in October, I felt a lot better,” Tallulah wrote in her essay. “I realized that what I wanted more than harmony with my body was harmony with my family—to no longer worry them, to bring a levity to my sisters and my parents.”

Also in the essay, Tallulah noted that most of her clothes “are too small now,” and when she goes through her closet she has to “resist the temptation to linger on that.” Tallulah acknowledged that “recovery is probably lifelong” but recognized that she now has the “tools” to overcome her struggles and live a healthier and happier life.