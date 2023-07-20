Tallulah Willis, 29, Wears String Bikini & Declares ‘I’m Hot’ In New Photo After Revealing Body Dysmorphia Struggle

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore's daughter posted a sexy photo in a pink bathing suit after opening up about her battle with an eating disorder in June.

July 20, 2023
Image Credit: Keith / BACKGRID

Tallulah Wills, 29, looked fantastic in a brand-new bikini photo posted on her Instagram on Wednesday, July 19. She struck a pose as she rocked a pink string bikini, and revealed she was sharing the picture, because she felt sexy. “Posting on main [because] I’m hot,” she wrote in the caption for the photo, and many of her fans and fellow celebrities left compliments hyping her up in the comments.

The photo came about a month after Tallulah, who is the youngest daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, opened up about struggling with an eating disorder in a Vogue essay in June. She revealed that she weighed about 84 pounds, and had been diagnosed with anorexia nervosa a few years before splitting from her ex-fiance Dillon Buss“I was always freezing. I was calling mobile IV teams to come to my house, and I couldn’t walk in my Los Angeles neighborhood because I was afraid of not having a place to sit down and catch my breath,” she wrote.

Besides anorexia, Tallulah also opened up about addressing her mental health and being diagnosed with Borderline Personality Disorder. Back in February, she had shared a series of photos and videos of herself dancing and having fun, admitting that she was feeling better after a period of sadness. ““I was really big sad, for a very long while. But I’m remembering who I am,” she wrote in the caption. “Thank you for everyone who loved her all along, I’m glad I finally got to the party.”

Tallulah stuns in an orange bikini for a pool party. (Keith / BACKGRID)

Tallulah has shared quite a few swimsuit photos on her Instagram over the course of the summer. She shared a “page turner” photoset of herself soaking in some sun with Justin Acee, as she rocked a black and red bikini. In the shot, she gave the singer a kiss on the cheek at the beginning of July. At the end of June, she shared another photo of the two of them sunbathing as she wore bikini bottoms with her dog. “SUNS OUT ~ BUNS OUT ~ TOEBEANS OUT,” she wrote in the caption.

