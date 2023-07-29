Selena Gomez Glows In Pink Swimsuit As She Shows Off Tan: Watch

Bow down to the queen of summer! Selena Gomez turned up the heat on her holiday, as she posted a sizzling clip of herself rocking a pink bikini during a recent boat trip. The singing/acting icon, 31, took to her Instagram Stories on Saturday to share the video, which featured Selena barely avoiding a wardrobe malfunction, as the bikini top looked like it was slipping off! Luckily, the Only Murders in the Building star had a few friends on board to keep her ensemble in check.

Selena Gomez stuns in new Instagram story. pic.twitter.com/avRLziEtLz — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 29, 2023

Selena certainly added a few more fans to her 424 million followers with her incredible video. Rocking the chic swimsuit with cut-outs on the side, Selena threw her hands behind her head and posed like a supermodel on the deck of a yacht!

The Only Murders in the Building star was on a roll, as she had uploaded a scintillating video to her TikTok page just hours earlier. While the clip was a hilarious lip-sync of a quote from the 1990’s sitcom The Nanny — “Well, first of all, I was instantly attracted to him, which means he’s definitely unavailable” — fans were more interested in Selena’s daring fashion. The hitmaker looked fabulous in a very low-cut white top along with a checkered cardigan, as seen below.

Selena taking a moment to treat her fans comes after she’s been busy treating her little sister to a Paris getaway! The pop star posted a slideshow of photos from the vacation and the first one of her and 9-year-old sister, Gracie Teefey was adorable as they rocked matching shirts. Even cuter was the fact that they shared a giant croissant in the snap! Too much!

The trip to Fance came a few months after Selena enjoyed another break from her Hollywood lifestyle and brought Gracie along on a fishing trip in Texas. In one cute pic, the “Hands to Myself” singer flashed a peace sign as she held up a prize catch on the fishing boat! Gracie flanked her left side as another acquaintance held up an equally impressive catch. Another photo had Gracie, whom Selena once called her “favorite human,” hugging her big sister on the boat ride.

The pair appear inseparable at times because of their incredible family bond. Gracie is the younger daughter of Selena’s mom Mandy Teefey, and her stepdad Brian Teefey. Selena was starring on Wizards of Waverley Place at the age of 21 when Mandy and Brian welcomed Gracie. Selena also has a half-sister Victoria, 7, through her dad Rick Gomez and his wife Sara, who also appears occasionally on her social media platforms.