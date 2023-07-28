Joe Biden Speaks Out For 1st Time About Hunter Biden’s Daughter, 4, With Ex: ‘We Want What’s Best’ For Her

President Joe Biden, 80, and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, 72, gave PEOPLE the inside details about their relationship with their granddaughter, Navy Joan Roberts, 4, on Jul. 28. The toddler is the daughter of their son, Hunter Biden, 53, and a woman named Lunden Roberts, 32. “Our son Hunter and Navy’s mother, Lunden, are working together to foster a relationship that is in the best interests of their daughter, preserving her privacy as much as possible going forward,” Biden’s statement began.

Additionally, the proud grandfather noted that the issue is “not a political issue,” but rather, a “family matter.” The president and first lady went on to add that they only wish the “best” for all of their seven grandchildren. “Jill and I only want what is best for all of our grandchildren, including Navy,” they said. In recent weeks, the 80-year-old was slammed by the New York Post for not publicly addressing that he has seven grandkids, not six, which he reportedly told a group of “kids” at the time.

Hunter and Lunden welcomed their four-year-old daughter in 2018. Later, in 2019, PEOPLE confirmed that Hunter was indeed Navy’s dad, despite his various “denials” leading up to the DNA tests. At the time, Lunden filed a paternity and child support lawsuit against the 53-year-old regarding their daughter. A source close to the family told the mag on Jul. 28, that Biden and his wife were “following Hunter’s lead,” on the matter.

“You have to remember there were some fairly contentious legal proceedings between Navy’s parents happening until just a few weeks ago. As grandparents, the Bidens are following Hunter’s lead,” the insider claimed. “They are — and have been — giving Hunter and Lunden the space and time to figure things out.” The source reiterated that, the 72-year-old grandmother and Biden want the “best” for the grandkids. “Thousands of families have faced similar circumstances, working it out in private, versus the spotlight,” they added. “At the center is a 4-year-old girl and everyone wants what is best for her, including all of her grandparents.”

Hunter has been married twice and has five children in total. He shares three children with his first wife, Kathleen Buhle, 53, and one son with his current wife, Melissa Cohen. His kids with Kathleen include: daughters Naomi, 29, Finnegan, 23, and Maisy, 22. Meanwhile, he and Melissa share one son, Beau Jr., 3. The father-of-five reportedly settled with Lunden in an Arkansas court last month regarding child support. CNN reported that his daughter will receive “monetary child support” and some of her father’s “paintings.”