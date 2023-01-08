Joe Biden’s Grandchildren Maisy & Finnegan Go Shopping As President Visits Southern Border For 1st Time

President Joe Biden's granddaughters wore colorful and fashionable outfits that included sweaters and jeans as they looked around Washington D.C.'s farmer's market.

January 8, 2023 5:19PM EST
President Joe Biden poses for a photo with granddaughter Finnegan Biden, from left, first lady Jill Biden, granddaughter Naomi Biden and daughter Ashley Biden as they view fireworks during an Independence Day celebration on the South Lawn of the White House, in Washington Biden July 4, Washington, United States - 04 Jul 2021
First Lady Jill Biden, left, holds the hand of her grandson Beau Biden, as they and President Joe Biden visit with firefighters on Thanksgiving Day at the Nantucket Fire Department in Nantucket, Mass Biden, Nantucket, United States - 24 Nov 2022
First Lady Jill Biden, left, walks with her grandson Beau Biden, and President Joe Biden, following a visit with firefighters on Thanksgiving Day at the Nantucket Fire Department in Nantucket, Mass Biden, Nantucket, United States - 24 Nov 2022
Image Credit: Shutterstock/SplashNews

Two of President Joe Biden‘s grandchildren spent some time at a farmer’s market in Washington D.C. recently and looked quite stylish! Maisy Biden, 22, and Finnegan Biden, 23, were photographed browsing the area among other visitors and looked content as they searched for food and other goodies. They were also joined by their mom, Kathleen Buhle, 53, who used to be married to Joe’s son Hunter Biden.

Joe Biden's grandchildren
President Joe Biden’s granddaughters shopping recently. (Shutterstock/SplashNews)

Finnegan appeared a comfortable-looking red sweater with another red sleeve around her neck as the sleeves hung down. She also wore light blue ripped jeans and had her long blonde hair down as she carried a leopard print purse. Maisy appeared to wear a green hoodie with light blue shorts, and Kathleen wore a white jacket over a white top and jeans.

In addition to Maisy and Finnegan, Joe’s other grandchildren include Naomi Biden, 29, Natalie Biden, 18, Robert “Hunter” Biden II, 16, Navy Joan Roberts, 4, and Beau Biden Jr., 2. Naomi’s parents are also Hunter and Kathleen while Natalie and Hunter II’s parents are Joe’s late son Beau Biden and his wife Hallie Biden. Navy’s parents are Hunter and Lunden Roberts and Beau’s parents are Hunter and Melissa Cohen.

Joe Biden, Jill Biden
President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden during a previous outing. (Shutterstock)

Their outing comes at the same time as Joe’s first visit to the Southern U.S.-Mexico border. He arrived on Sunday as the administration deals with a growing number of migrants, overwhelming federal and local resources, according to CNN. A White House official said he “will meet with federal, state, and local officials and community leaders who have been critical partners in managing the new migration challenge impacting the entire Western Hemisphere with record numbers of people fleeing political oppression and gang violence in Venezuela, Nicaragua, Haiti, and Cuba.”

The president will also “evaluate border enforcement operations, touring the Bridge of the Americas Port of Entry alongside Customs and Border Protection officers, members of Congress and local officials and law enforcement,” CNN further reported.

