Joe Biden’s Son Hunter Hit With Paternity Suit For Love Child After Surprise Wedding

Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign could take a hit after his newly married son, Robert Hunter was hit with a paternity and child support lawsuit, HollywoodLife, who obtained official court documents can confirm. An Arkansas woman, 28, claims Hunter is the father of her child.

An Arkansas woman, Lunden Alexis Roberts, 28, has filed a paternity and child support lawsuit against Robert Hunter Biden, 49, who she claims is the father of her 10-month-old baby, born in August 2018. HollywoodLife obtained the official legal documents [seen below], courtesy of Roberts’ lawyer, Clinton Lancaster. Roberts filed the suit in her native Independence County, Arkansas, on May 28 — nearly two weeks after Hunter reportedly married a South African woman named Melissa Cohen.

“The parties were in a relationship and a child…was born as a result of that relationship,” the filing, which names the child as “Baby Doe,” states. The petition does not reveal how Hunter and Roberts met or how long they were romantically involved. Roberts asks the court to “establish paternity of the child, finding that the defendant is the child’s biological father.” All out-of-pocket expenses would be split between the two parents, the filing says.

Hunter, who is listed in the petition as residing in Annapolis, Maryland, is the son of 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, Joe Biden, 76. The former Vice President has yet to address the suit. HollywoodLife has reached out to a representative for Hunter Biden, who has not released any official statement about the allegation. We did not receive an immediate reply.

(Credit: Courtesy of Attorney Clinton Lancaster)

(Credit: Courtesy of Attorney Clinton Lancaster)

Roberts’ lawyer, Clinton Lancaster has said that she values her privacy. “She really does not want this to be a media spectacle. She does not want this to affect Joe Biden’s campaign. She just wants this baby to get financial support from the baby’s father,” the lawyer told the Arkansas Democrat Gazette.

According to the legal documents, the birth of the child was in August 2018, which means Hunter was in a relationship with Hallie Biden, his late older brother Beau’s wife, at the time. The former in-laws began dating in 2017, and split in April, as reported by Page Six. Beau died from brain cancer in 2015. He was 46.